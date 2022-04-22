Editor,
Dave Kerst and Elizabeth Best wrote recently to criticize my complicated list of causes for high oil prices, expanding inflation, declining GDP, unemployment and other economic maladies around the world. Dave actually says I live in “a fantasy world.”
Dave and Elizabeth attribute the disorders above to one factor – the man in the White House (but only if he’s a Democrat). But this Wizard of Oz-like vision is the real fantasy. The problems are global!
Elizabeth claims that our nation is saddled with $5 gas prices because Joe Biden, “has waged an all-out war against the American oil industry.” Dave goes on to chide me for not doing my homework.
Here’s an alternative to the “It’s Joe Biden’s fault” explanation. The price of local gasoline always reflects the world price for crude oil. In 2020 there was a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia where the price of crude oil grades fell to around $35 a barrel. According to the World Oil Market Chronology, the price at the end of the year was around $45 a barrel. They explained, “a weak dollar and lower than expected inventories kept oil high.”
But international oil rose 50% in the first half of 2021 to a mid- year price of $75. The reasons, according to the analysts, were the arrival of “COVID-19 vaccines, easing of restrictions related to the pandemic and production cuts by OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) were factors.” Demand was up and supply was down.
Early in 2022 the price of a barrel increased and a week after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it was $110.
The U.S. Energy Information Agency’s Short-Term Energy Outlook forecasts U.S. crude oil production will increase for nine consecutive quarters of 2021 to 2023. Sometimes the reasons for price fluctuations are complicated.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
