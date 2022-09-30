The long-awaited proposal for a homeless shelter in Tracy saw substantial progress this week when the modular units that will make up a facility for up to four-dozen people arrived at the site.
It has been about 2 years since the Tracy City Council authorized use of the Arbor Avenue site, just east of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, for construction of a 6,300-square-foot high-tension membrane structure that would serve as a 68-bed shelter and service center for unsheltered individuals.
Repeated delays on that project mean it could be another year before that center is open, and led the Tracy City Council last month to authorize City Manager Michael Rogers to pursue short-term options. By the end of August a solution was in sight, after Tracy Community Connections Center Executive Director Bubba Paris connected Rogers with Mobile Modular, a company that will lease to the city five modular units, including four 1,500-square-foot buildings that will have bedrooms and bathrooms, and one 2,160-square-foot building that will serve as an administrative center.
Virginia Carney, who was hired as Tracy’s Homeless Services Manager 4 months ago, said there are still plenty of details to sort out as the city works toward final construction of the units and the site, including parking, pathways between units, ADA ramps, plus connection to utilities.
She said they could house between 32 and 48 individuals total, depending on the configuration of bedrooms within the buildings, and Oct. 24 is the target date for occupancy, barring unforeseen delays.
“They don’t have the capacity to shelter a whole lot of people, but it’s definitely a start and we’re going to make it work,” Carney said, adding that plans are also in progress for an overflow site on a city-owned parcel on Brichetto Road, northeast of 11th Street and Chrisman Road.
“We’re hoping we’ll have something up at this other site as well, so there will not be a bottleneck. Anyone that wants to go into shelter will have a bed. That’s what our goal is.”
The opening of a new shelter will clear the way for the city to address long-term encampments in town, primarily the one at El Pescadero Park in north Tracy. That encampment has grown over the past 3 years to the point where neighbors of the park, including parents of children who attend North School next door to the park, regularly attend Tracy City Council meetings demanding that the encampment be cleared away.
This month the council passed an ordinance, which takes effect on Oct. 20, that gives police more authority to enforce local and state laws that address camping in city parks, and the city also hired Trine Integrated Services, Inc., to provide security at the park and eventually at the Arbor Avenue shelter.
Conrad Levoit, owner of Trine Integrated Services, said he now has security guards at the park around the clock, with a focus on safety for people within the park and for neighbors.
“It’s all education. Of course, non-enforcement with educational understanding that there will be a time when they have to move on,” he said, adding that his staff works with Tracy Police Lt. Miguel Contreras and with the department’s neighborhood resource officers.
Contreras added that the security personnel, who wear body cameras and document their observations and interactions, serve as a supplement to the patrols by Tracy Police officers.
“They’ve been a very valuable resource to us. We receive daily reports in regard to activities that they observe in the park. The information process and information exchange has been seamless in regard to what’s going on. They are also out there helping people, de-escalating situations and working alongside PD.”
He added that the outreach with people living in the parks has been going on for several months, and police advise people that they will be limited in what they can bring to the new shelter. Things like generators, propane tanks and tents full of property can’t be accommodated.
Still to be worked out is a referral process for helping people transition from their current situations. The city also has yet to hire a service provider that can manage day-to-day operation of the shelter.
“That referral process will be in place regardless of who the operators are,” Carney said. “They’ll be running the facility, but the city manager’s office, homeless services division, will be very involved in that process, making sure that people are placed, and everyone is placed that wants to be placed.”
Before coming to the city of Tracy Carney worked with the Salvation Army in Modesto running two shelters, including a 211-bed emergency shelter to serve veterans, and 182-bed low-barrier shelter, which allowed pets.
“It worked really well because we had very strong case managers on board at both shelters. They had caseloads they worked regularly with our shelter guests,” she said.
One of the things she learned is that despite assumptions about how and why people become homeless, each situation is unique, and getting a person into a stable situation is necessary in order to find out what else it will take to get that person into employment, permanent housing or connected with social services.
“We’ve been out in the park talking to people, but you really don’t know what’s going on with a person until you get them in a shelter, get them in a bed and you get their basic needs met, and then things start to come up,” she said.
“Maybe some of them need to get connected with a family member or maybe they need social security. Maybe they have mental health that they haven’t worked on or addressed because they’ve been living in the park. Maybe they’re using substances and they want to get clean and sober.”
The key benefit of a shelter is that service providers can keep track of people who previously didn’t have stable living conditions, and would often move to other locations before service providers could follow through with them.
“Once we get them sheltered we’ll have a better assessment of the services that we need. That’s part of our job here. We’re meeting with providers, we’re meeting with county support services, different treatment teams in the county that we’re hoping to bring over here once we get up and running, so that they can work closely with our population to get them connected to the necessary resources.”
She added that success in shelters like the ones she ran in Modesto depend on creation of a strictly controlled environment.
“Success was because we ran a tight ship. We had a lot of shelter monitors who were walking around the facility on a regular basis to make sure it was safe,” she said.
