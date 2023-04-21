The San Joaquin County Mosquito & Vector Control District is warning residents conditions are ideal for mosquitoes to breed heading into the upcoming warmer weather.
High river levels and recent rains have created a perfect storm for mosquitoes around the county in flooded properties, in areas of seepage outside levees and at homes in containers, neglected pools, ornamental ponds and water troughs.
Aaron Devencenzi, public information officer for the district, said a tablespoon of water is enough to provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes and the district expects a rise in mosquito populations similar to what the county saw during the flooding of 2017.
The district said mosquitofish can be placed in neglected swimming pools, water features, ornamental ponds and troughs to control mosquito populations and are free to county residents from the district.
The increase in water is also leading to reports of several insects that look similar to mosquitoes but are harmless. Those insects include midges, crane flies and some species of gnats.
The district has several tips for residents to prevent mosquito-borne disease:
• Apply insect repellant with ingredients including DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535.
• Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active, dawn and dusk, and especially the first two hours after sunset.
• Wear long pants, loose fitting long sleeve shirts and other protective clothes when outdoors.
• Put tight fitting screens on doors and windows.
• Contact your veterinarian for information on vaccinating horses and livestock against West Nile Virus.
• Report daytime biting mosquitoes or large mosquito infestations to the San Joaquin Mosquito & Vector Control District (209) 982-4675, 1-800-300-4675 or www.sjmosqito.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.