A divided Tracy City Council was unable to agree on the issuance of special tax bonds that would finance infrastructure within the Ellis development.
The 2-2 impasse on the council reflects mistrust of the key developer of the Ellis development versus a desire to keep the project, which is ultimately expected to include a city aquatics center, on track. Councilmen Mateo Bedolla and Dan Evans opposed the bond issue while Mayor Nancy Young and Councilman Dan Arroila supported it. Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis has recused herself from discussions regarding Ellis as she owns property in the area.
The vote comes as attorneys from the city and from Surland Communities LLC, developer of the Ellis project, engage in a back-and-forth correspondence regarding when or if the two sides will agree on how they should comply with a court order to “unwind” a development agreement – more specifically, a 2018 amendment to a 2013 agreement – that a San Joaquin Superior Court judge ruled invalid back in February 2020.
In compliance with the court order, the council voted in August 2022 to rescind that 2018 amendment, which would have given Surland residential growth allotments in excess of what was needed to complete the Ellis project. By September the council began to take actions to affirm that key aspects of the 2013 agreement, including Surland’s provision of $10 million and 16 acres of land for an aquatics center, would stay in place.
The bond issuance up for a vote on Tuesday is unrelated to the 2013 development agreement, the 2018 amendment, or Mitracos vs. City of Tracy and Surland Communities LLC, the lawsuit that led to the ruling invalidating the 2018 amendment.
The purpose of the bonds was outlined in the formation of the Ellis Community Facilities District in 2017, where the intention was to raise $80 million through Mello-Roos taxes to pay for public infrastructure like streets, storm drains, parks and sewer and water lines. Areas would be added to the CFD prior to development, and in 2019 the council added Improvement Area 3.
Much of that 73.65-acre area has already been built by Landsea Homes of California, Inc., with the city having issued building permits for 266 of the 308 homes, including 173 that have been sold to home buyers. The bond issue that would raise about $20 million to pay for infrastructure within Improvement Area 3 was up for approval on Tuesday.
Through the CFD each homeowner would pay an average of $4,776 per-year on a $1 million home, for example. The $20 million bond sale would reimburse the developers for what they’ve already spent on infrastructure as well as some infrastructure yet to be built, with the tax on homeowners to pay off those bonds over time. Otherwise the city and developers would have to first collect the tax from homeowners until they have enough cash on hand to pay for infrastructure.
In order to sell those bonds the city was required to approve a “preliminary official statement” about the bond issue, including disclosure of any litigation related to the development. That’s where the matters of the bond issue and the development agreement interface, and that’s what led to the conflict on the council.
The city council was ready to approve the matter on a routine vote back on March 7, with no discussion. Councilman Evans then informed the rest of the council that he had received a copy of a letter written by Steve Herum, the attorney representing Surland, to Kevin Siegel, the attorney representing the city, regarding the status of the unwinding of the 2018 amendment to the 2013 development agreement, which is typically referred to as the “Second Amendment.”
In particular, the letter questions the validity of an “irrevocable offer to dedicate,” referring to the 16 acres that would be used for the aquatics center, and whether Surland should still be held to the offer, noting, “the IOD is part and parcel of the Second Amendment and applying the City’s extreme position about rescinding any documents related to the Second Amendment the IOD must therefore be voided.” Herum adds that “separately and independently the IOD is void due to civil fraud.”
He explained that the previous IOD had lapsed and it appeared the city was requiring Surland to come up with a new IOD. He goes on to state that it would be a matter for further discussion.
During that meeting the other council members – including Young, Arriola and Bedolla – said that they had not received or seen the letter, dated March 6, the day before the council meeting, prior to that meeting.
After much discussion – including a statement from bond counsel Chris Lynch that the bond issue affects Landsea Homes more than Surland and would not be affected by the unwinding of the development agreement amendment – the council agreed to revisit the issue at the April 4 meeting.
Herum’s letter was in response to a Feb. 9 letter from Siegel, where Siegel reminds the attorneys for Surland that they still have an obligation to meet with city representatives to sort out provision of the $10 million and 16 acres.
“We are disappointed that Surland has refused to acknowledge these obligations, which are necessary to unwind implementation of the Second Amendment and restore the City’s and Surland’s rights and obligations under the Development Agreement,” Siegel wrote.
Part of Herum’s reply was that Surland “looks forward to the next meeting with the City Manager and City Attorney,” but it had been more than 2 months since the city had last met with Surland, and there had been no communication in several weeks.
On Tuesday the matter of the bond issue was back before the council, and again appeared to be on its way to a routine approval. This time Councilman Bedolla spoke up, and said that the nature of the letter from Surland’s attorney indicated to him that Surland appears unwilling to acknowledge its commitments.
“Trust is essential in business and we cannot trust them. They have not joined us in making meaningful progress on the court order,” Bedolla said. “They are holding the aquatics center hostage with promises and political pressure. They are not cooperating with us, so how can we as a city council, fiduciaries of our public dollars, continue to not protect this house?”
He also criticized Young and Arriola for accepting campaign contributions from Surland and its officers, suggesting that they both recuse themselves from the discussion because of that. Young and Arriola both replied that the contributions are documented and disclosed consistent with campaign finance laws, as are all contributions and expenditures from their campaigns.
Evans agreed that the exchange between the attorneys shows a lack of cooperation on the developer’s part.
“The city is under a writ of mandate from the courts, and we require Surland’s cooperation in order to comply with that writ, to unwind the Second Amendment, in other words,” Evans said. “We require that Surland act in good faith and in a fair manner, and Surland has demonstrated through their letter from last month that they have no intention of being good partners with the city of Tracy.”
“The infrastructure the bond is intended to fund, it’s already built. Until this developer wishes to come to the table in good faith with the city of Tracy I have no intention of supporting moving these bonds forward.”
Arriola said the city should be able to work with developers on something like a bond issue even if they’ve been in opposition on other issues.
“From the comments that I’m hearing it doesn’t seem like we are facilitating an environment that is strong for business or supportive for business,” Arriola said.
“For us to be taking into consideration these other things that are in court proceedings, I believe we should be moving with this completely separately. Those are things to be discussed in the courtroom, and they are. For this particular bonding, the bonding allows for this infrastructure to be built for our city and it shows the business community that we’re someone to work with.”
Young objected to the idea that the conflict over the development agreement would influence the bond issue.
“It’s very disheartening that we’re bringing in multiple levels of discussion for an item on bonds. Since all of us recently took ethics, as well as many of our staff, we know clearly we’re not going to intermingle these decisions,” she said.
Surland CEO Les Serpa told the council that the bond issue is a financing mechanism commonly uses by cities and developers and his company doesn’t benefit directly from the bond issue.
“It benefits the owner, which is the Landsea affiliates, as well as the infrastructure,” he said, adding that such actions are a routine matter for any development, and typically are not subject to controversy or rejection.
“It would be unusual for this to happen anywhere in the state.”
Evans responded that the city should still consider the effects of the impasse over the development agreement on any matters involving Surland and the Ellis development, especially considering that the aquatics center has been promoted as a centerpiece of the development since its inception but still hasn’t been built.
“The fact that we have a council that is afraid to use any lever that it has in its power to ever hold any developers in this city accountable is highly unusual, and yes, it is different than anything I’ve seen up and down this state,” Evans said.
