Editor,
As a lifelong Tracy resident, Josh Harder has earned my support this fall. I know and have met Josh Harder and I trust him. He listens to our community and has always put the Valley first over Washington.
Josh is fighting to lower the price of gas, groceries, and housing. He is standing against Sacramento politicians who want to build the Delta Tunnel and steal our water. And he knows we need common sense policies – not more divisive partisan politics - so we can really improve our community.
On the other hand, County Supervisor Tom Patti is the wrong choice in this election. We all know how dysfunctional our county has been for years, and Tom Patti has been at the heart of it. He tries over and over again to suspend the ethics code for politicians like himself. He tried to use taxpayer dollars for slush funds and fancy dinners.
We can’t trust another crooked politician like Tom Patti to represent our community. When you get your ballot in the mail this fall, vote for Josh Harder for Congress.
Braden Whitlock, Tracy
Editor’s note: “Slush fund” is how Supervisor Kathy Miller characterized Patti’s 2019 proposal to create a discretionary fund that supervisors could use, with board approval, for expenses when they attend events as county representatives, or the benefit of the county and their districts. On Tuesday the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Ad Hoc Committee of Chairman Chuck Winn and Supervisor Miguel Villapudua presented a report on Patti’s alleged ethics code violations, and the board voted 3-2 to accept the report without censuring him.
