Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton) announced on Tuesday that he will not seek reelection for his 9th Congressional seat. Shortly afterward Rep. Josh Harder (D-Turlock), who currently represents the 10th District, including Tracy, announced that he intends to run for the 9th District seat.
In the statement posted on social media, McNerney said, “Today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection in California’s newly created 9th Congressional District. I am honored that the citizens of California’s 9th Congressional District chose me as their representative in the past five elections, and that those in California’s previous 11th Congressional District gave me the privilege of representing them for three terms.”
McNerney was first elected to Congress in November 2006 defeating Rep. Richard Pombo, a Republican, who represented the 11th Congressional District.
In 2012, McNerney was moved from the 11th District by redistricting, and was elected to represent District 9. His current term is set to expire in January 2023.
“I am very proud of the many accomplishments that my staff and I have achieved in Congress, including the creation of a major veterans health center facility in San Joaquin County, providing outstanding help for constituents with federal agencies, and securing major investments in infrastructure and public safety, broadband, education, childcare, and health care access. I have always fought tirelessly for those in need, and I will continue to do so, “McNerney stated. “I am grateful for the love and support of my family, who have been by my side throughout this journey. I could not have done this without them.
“I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve.”
Tracy is currently in the 10th Congressional District and is represented by Congressman Josh Harder who is serving his second term.
Under redistricting maps that were finalized in late December Tracy is set to move into the 9th Congressional District along with other San Joaquin County cities including Stockton, Manteca, Lodi and Escalon. The new district boundaries will take effect for the June 2022 primaries.
Following McNerney’s announcement Harder announced his intention to run for the 9th District seat.
In a social media post Harder stated, “150 years ago, my great-grandfather came to Manteca and established a peach farm to supply and establish his family. Today, I am excited to announce that I will be running for CA-09 in this very community. Rep. Jerry McNerney has always made our state proud throughout his career. I am grateful to call him a counselor and a friend. Please join me in thanking him for all his years of public service.”
Harder was first elected to the 10th District in November 2018 defeating incumbent Jeff Denham.
His second term is also set to expire in November 2023.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
