The city of Tracy will get a boost in its effort to build a new homeless shelter at the north end of town.
Last week Congressman Josh Harder announced that he has secured $3 million for the project in the federal budget for 2022-23. That money will be in addition to the $10 million the city already has budgeted for the shelter on Arbor Avenue.
Harder serves on the House Appropriations Committee, which manages the federal budget, and said last week that he sought the allocation as a way to support future expansion of the shelter.
“Every year we look for projects that we think are high quality, that solve pressing needs across our community that we think the federal budget needs to be more focused on. We were able to get a lot of those funded last year,” Harder said.
Harder, a Democrat, represents the 10th Congressional District and is now running for the Ninth District seat, presently held by Democrat Jerry McNerney, who is retiring at the end of his term. Redistricting moved the 10th District out of the Central Valley and into Contra Costa County.
Harder recently moved from Turlock to Tracy, and is learning about the problems facing cities in the district.
“I’ve done ride-alongs with the Tracy Police Department and I’ve heard from so many of the cops on the street how much of their time is dedicated to the homelessness epidemic across the city,” he said.
“We’ve worked on a number of projects to try to make sure that we’re getting folks off the street and getting people the help they need and back to productive members of our community. But the most important thing we can do is make sure we’re building the first permanent homeless shelter in Tracy.”
The city has received $4.5 million for the shelter through the federal CAREs Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Nearly $3.7 million more comes from San Joaquin County, and the city is also getting money from a Community Development Block Grant, the Housing Successor fund, which formerly would have been considered redevelopment tax increment revenue, and grant funding.
The first phase of the shelter is a 6,300-square-foot high-tension membrane structure that will house 68 beds. The city also intends to put in 10 repurposed shipping containers for the restroom, shower, laundry and storage units on the 4.8-acre site. A second phase will be a building that could house 100 more beds.
Harder said that the current federal allocation will be issued to the city by the end of the year.
“This money is going to be coming to Tracy as soon as the budget is signed into law,” he said.
“This is going to be a unique project and hopefully it’s a template for more to come. Obviously all of California is facing an epidemic of homelessness and I think it should be treated with a lot more urgency than we’re currently seeing from our leadership.”
Harder also plans to introduce a bill that would allow state governors to gain federal support through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), similar to wildfire or flood relief, by declaring homelessness to be an emergency. The bill he has in mind would be similar to HR 5609, a bill he introduced in 2020 but which never advanced past the subcommittee level.
Harder said that since then homelessness has become even more of an emergency and he expects the bill would gain bipartisan support.
“If you think about it, if you have your home burn down in a wildfire, FEMA gets involved the very next day. They come on out, they put you in temporary housing. They help you get back on your feet,” he said.
“We have 100,000 people that sleep on the streets every day in California who are not treated with that same level of urgency. If we could declare a federal state of emergency on homelessness we could get FEMA just as involved as it on natural disasters with the homelessness.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
