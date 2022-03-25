Editor,
People continue to engage in disruptive propaganda while others are deflecting. It’s time we connect some dots.
Alice English, Eleassia Davis, Robert Rickman, Randy Bradley and Dan Evans make for a curious coalition, dating back to 2015 when Davis applied for an open seat on council and 2017 when English supported Bradley and Rickman with an EMS petition.
English was appointed to the redistricting advisory committee by Rickman and aids Ms. Davis in her council activities. Ms. Davis is also currently serving as the Chair of the fire board controlled by Bradley. Davis, Rickman, and English are regularly seen together in public, you only need to look at their social media pages to confirm this.
English and Evans are self-proclaimed watchdogs of Tracy, pointed out in “Beyond the politics, we stand for Tracy” (Alice English, Your Voice, Feb. 11) and was articulately challenged in “How did we survive?” (Denise Snider, Your Voice, Feb. 18). While neither of them publicly claims to be a part of Transparent Tracy, it would be difficult not to see the connections.
The negative propaganda Transparent Tracy circulates is duplicated through social media sites such as Transparent Tracy Facebook, Next Door app, and the Official Tracy Triangle News, which Davis acknowledged as her site. Curiously, anytime a contradicting opinion is suggested on these sites it is swiftly removed leaving us to consider the legitimacy of these self-proclaimed community activists.
Meanwhile, Ms. Davis would have everyone believe she is unaware of any of this and has no connection. Certainly, sounds like some political gamesmanship going on here!
With all these dots connected it is hard not to see a pattern. If this group thinks the public is so naive, not to see their political agenda, they might want to rethink their strategy.
One might say, it is TRANSPARENT!
Larry Fragoso, Tracy
Editor’s note: Councilwoman Eleassia Davis commented on Transparent Tracy at the council’s Feb. 15 special session, a joint meeting with the planning commission, at the end of the meeting under Council Items and Comments, stating that she has no affiliation or involvement with Transparent Tracy. Davis did confirm that she started Tracy Triangle News Share in 2015, but does not accept or share content from Transparent Tracy.
