Editor,
A well regulated Militia …
The text of the Second Amendment reads as follows:
"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
With these words the founders meant that individual states could form Militias, and therefore, the people had the right to keep and bear arms in order to form these Militias.
Textualists will argue that attempts to interpret the text of the Constitution should be limited specifically to the text as it was written. Following is the full text of the Eighth Amendment:
"Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted."
Who decides what is “excessive” or what is deemed, “cruel and unusual”?
Given the lack of specificity in the text of the Eighth Amendment, it can easily be surmised that the founders intended interpretation, and thus the paradigm of Textualism is not what the founders intended at all.
Freedom of Speech is enshrined in the First Amendment:
"Congress shall make no law…abridging the freedom of speech…"
Hard-core Textualists should stipulate that this text does not prohibit state or local governments from limiting speech, yet any state or local law attempting to do so would be struck down by the Supreme Court.
Furthermore, we have all agreed that this text does not grant the right to yell, “Fire!” in a crowded theater, nor the right to incite violence – even though these exceptions are not specified in the text.
Federal law prohibits citizenry from keeping and bearing automatic or nuclear weapons, but these exceptions are not specified in the text of the Second Amendment.
Thus, requiring universal background checks and waiting periods would not infringe upon the right to keep and bear arms.
Daniel Wells, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.