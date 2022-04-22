Construction started this week at the intersection of Corral Hollow and Valpico roads for developer installation of sewer improvements related to the Regency at Tracy Lakes active-adult community.
To minimize traffic impacts, the contractor, Toll Brothers, will install 300 feet of sewer and manholes at night, between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. During construction, access to private properties will be maintained and traffic flow through the intersection will be controlled by flaggers. Alternate routes are strongly encouraged to avoid delays in the area. Signage and message boards will be on-site to guide motorists through the area.
The city of Tracy’s engineering division expects work to be complete by May 6.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.