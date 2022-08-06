The San Joaquin Continuum of Care is seeking applicants for its Board of Directors for a 2-year term starting January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2024.
A nominating committee composed of current directors will review applications and nominate individuals for the upcoming term at the SJCoC Annual Meeting, tentatively planned for mid-November. Those interested in serving on the board must complete and return an application by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.
The San Joaquin Continuum of Care is the local program for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and was established in 1994 to promote local efforts to address homelessness. Services range from outreach and engagement to emergency shelter to transitional housing, with the goal of getting people who are unsheltered today into permanent supportive housing or affordable housing.
The Continuum of Care board is made up of between 13 and 21 members representing local homeless service agencies, community support groups and government agencies, plus at-large members. At least one member of the board shall be a homeless or formerly homeless person and at least one member shall represent an Emergency Solutions Grant recipient or sub-recipient.
To apply contact Adam Cheshire, San Joaquin County’s program administrator for homeless services, at (209) 468-3399, email acheshire@sjgov.org, or go to www.sanjoaquincoc.org/board-of-directors/ to download the application.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
