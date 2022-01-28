Unverified reports that Regency at Tracy Lakes will not be an “active adult community” as originally promised are “absolutely not true,” according Steve Savage, project manager.
Savage said Toll Bros., a nationwide home builder and developer, is definitely going forward with plans to build 590 single-family, single-story homes in southwest Tracy for those 55 years of age and older.
There are no plans to include condominiums or apartments in the development or to sell homes to buyers under the senior citizen age restrictions.
The project is located on 134 acres at the southeast corner of Corral Hollow and Valpico roads. Construction was started six months ago, and earth-moving at the site has been recently completed, Savage reported. He said the first model homes are scheduled to be ready for viewing in October.
“We plan to build 75 homes a year,” Savage said when construction was started.
The way was cleared for the project to proceed in December 2015 when Tracy voters, with a 78 percent “yes” vote, approved Measure K, which established a special allocation for senior-citizen residential units above the limitations of the Measure A slow-growth ballot measure passed by Tracy voters in 2000.
The San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) approved annexation of the project site and adjacent property to the city of Tracy in December 2019. Valpico Road on the north side of project will be expanded from two to four lanes.
What was originally named Tracy Village by the instigator of the project, Ponderosa Homes of Pleasanton, was renamed Regency at Tracy Lakes last summer when Toll Bros. purchased the development and included two lakes to the plans.
• Contact Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
