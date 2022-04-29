Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will conduct its annual controlled burn at its Site 300 experimental test site in Corral Hollow Canyon south of Tracy beginning the week of May 16.
The Alameda County Fire Department will conduct the burn along the site fence line and in portions of the site interior. The burn schedule is dependent on weather conditions, which are confirmed by air district meteorologists on the day of a planned burn.
The fire department works under a contract with Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC, which manages the Lab for the U.S. Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration. The burn is designed to remove excess vegetation on the site to reduce the risk of wildfire.
The burn plans, prepared for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, are available for viewing in the Tracy Public Library and on the LLNL Environment, Safety & Health website under Prescribed Burns.
For questions or more information, contact Scott Wilson in the Lab’s Public Affairs Office at 925-423-3125 or wilson101@llnl.gov.
