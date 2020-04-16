Ag students turn to Plan B (and Plan C) as show ring goes virtual

For now, Cadence DeCoite and other FFA students are preparing their animals for the show ring as usual, knowing most of their efforts may go unseen.

“I feel like I’m on rocky ground because I’m not really sure what is going to happen in the future,” DeCoite, a West High School sophomore, said Tuesday morning as she practiced showmanship skills with the goat she is raising. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to make a profit, because I had to pay for my project myself, so making a profit is a big deal for me because it will help me next year for my next project.”

At the end of March, the board of the San Joaquin AgFest Junior Livestock Show and Auction was adamant that the show June 14-20 at the county fairgrounds would go on, even as the county fair was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions and financial issues.

Then, on April 8, AgFest organizers announced plans to replace the weeklong livestock show at the fairgrounds with an all-online virtual competition and sale that complies with distancing rules “and keeps everyone safe.”

Regardless of the format, West High School agriculture instructor Marlene Hepner is focused on teaching students.

“Our goal is still education,” Hepner said. “Our goal is still student opportunity for experience. Our goal is still an opportunity for students to get the full supervised agricultural experience to invest money, be an owner, make decisions and to have the opportunity to financially benefit from those efforts — the hard work, the investment and the time.”

Hepner said that even as the plans have changed, students have moved forward with their livestock projects.

“We’re building the airplane in flight is what I think is actually happening. I think everyone is doing that. COVID is just the way it is now,” Hepner said. “We are in flux, we’re in transition, but we have a plan, we have a backup plan and probably a Plan C for our kids, and I’m assuming most advisers or leaders are doing that exact same thing. And the actual result might be Plan D, so we’re doing the best we can.”

To participate in AgFest’s virtual show and online bidding, exhibitors will send in a short video — between 30 seconds and a minute long — of their animals standing and walking as they would in the ring. The AgFest board has provided a detailed guidebook online at www.sanjoaquinagfest.org.

Showmanship competitions, in which the students are judged on their ability to present their animals in the best light, will be replaced with essay contests for FFA and 4-H students. There will be no master showmanship competition in the virtual show, which normally qualifies students to compete in the all-counties master showmanship contest at the state fair.

AgFest organizers have said they will make a final decision in early May whether to proceed with the virtual show or — in the increasingly unlikely case that all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by then — have a live show as originally scheduled.

In the meanwhile, social distancing rules have made the usual work of raising livestock a little bit more challenging for DeCoite and the other students.

“I think trying to get supplies for your animals is very hard, because there are many stores are closed down or we’re just not allowed to go there,” DeCoite said.

Veronica Martinez Mota, a senior in the FFA program at West High, is raising a Berkshire hog and said the pandemic means she and the other students have less time to get their animals up to weight and prepare them for the virtual show.

“Currently we are doing more sanitations, cleaning more,” she said. “It hasn’t affected us completely, it’s just that we’re changing our diets more in what we’re using and how we get here and prepping more for AgFest.”

She was disappointed when she first heard about the change to a virtual show instead of a live show at the fairgrounds in Stockton.

“We were all sad because we love going there and spending the whole week, but we’re really grateful we still have an AgFest and having an auction, unlike other counties,” Martinez Mota said.

West High ag adviser Abigail Ferrell has made sure her students keep honing their showmanship skills in spite of the changes to this year’s show.

“I want them to have as close to a typical project as possible. I don’t want to throw showmanship out the door, so we are still kind of working on it, not as intensely as we would if this was a regular year and social distancing wasn’t in place, but I still want them to kind of get a feel,” Ferrell said. “For most of them, this is the first year showing that species, they don’t have that experience. So trying to get them that experience, if they show that species next year, they aren’t starting from scratch again.”

Caleb Calderon, a West High junior, said working with his lamb is harder under the pandemic rules.

“Some things that normally you would do during a showmanship, the teacher can’t come and feel it because we have to practice social distancing,” he said, adding that it’s also harder to feed his animal because he has to be careful not to get too close to other students.

Not knowing for certain which way AgFest will go has also raised some concerns.

“Our ag teacher made us have to write a Plan B and a Plan C just in case they don’t have AgFest just to know what to do,” he said. “It just makes it harder, because if you have to cancel your lamb — it’s just uncertainty.”

West High ag adviser Jordan Dajani hopes students will learn some bigger lessons from the hardships of the pandemic.

“At the end of June, the most important thing I want them to gain is this is an essential industry and learning how to create food is the most important thing here,” he said. “Making sure they are safe while they are doing it. Farmers are still farming right now, they got to be safe, so these kids have to be safe while they are doing that.”

Most of the students got their animals in February and have put in more than six weeks of work on their projects. They spend a couple of hours every day feeding and caring for their animals and practicing their showmanship skills.

“They worked extremely hard, so I do feel really bad for them and their situation, so any support for them would be great,” Dajani said.

Ferrell also hoped people in the community would log on to bid and support all the exhibitors at the virtual sale.

“It would break my heart if they lost money on their projects, because when they signed up, COVID-19 wasn’t the issue that it is now, so I would like them to break even or at least make a little bit of money because I know they’re still putting time in,” she said. “I think the important thing they are learning is adulting, responsibility. Just because we’re under a shelter in place, you still have to show up and feed your animal, walk your animal and take care of your animal. You’re still raising a meat product for consumption. What they are learning is how to make difficult decisions.”

DeCoite is relieved that, one way or another, it looks like she’ll still have a chance to sell her goat.

“Being able to go forward and do the virtual sale is amazing. They’re still trying to do everything they can to help us complete our projects and just not abandoning us,” she said. “I’m kind of sad we’re not actually going to be able to do the whole AgFest, because the environment is going to change and the vibe and everything about it, but I still think it’s going to be great.”

For the latest information about the AgFest virtual show and sale, visit www.sanjoaquinagfest.org.