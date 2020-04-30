Amazon has confirmed that a worker from one of the company’s Tracy distribution centers died from complications related to COVID-19.
Amazon spokesperson Kristen Kish said in a statement released to the Tracy Press on Thursday that the company had learned of the man’s death earlier this week.
“We are saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Tracy, California. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead,” Kish said.
She noted that he had last worked April 1 and had not shown symptoms of COVID-19 at any time while he worked at the Tracy center on Chrisman Road, known as OAK4. Amazon also operates a fulfillment center on International Parkway on the west side of town.
Kish said that the company had immediately contacted the man’s family to offer support upon learning of his death and had notified his co-workers as well. She did not say whether any other workers had tested positive for the coronavirus at the Tracy locations.
An Amazon worker contacted the Tracy Press two weeks ago and said she had left her job at OAK4 after the company notified workers that one of its associates had tested positive for the coronavirus; that worker’s last day on site was April 13. The woman said she did not get further information on the identity of the worker, though a text message that the company sent to her said Amazon would notify anyone who had been in contact with the affected associate.
The company also emphasized its cleaning and sanitation practices, including mandatory social distancing and wearing of face coverings, plus temperature checks for all people entering the building.
