BantaElementary School is set to bring students back to the classroom on Nov. 2.
Banta Superintendent Dan Moore said that the district’s board of education approved the plan at its Oct. 8 meeting. It includes a 119-page document that spells out how the school will keep its teachers, staff and 300 students safe from COVID-19 as the school reopens under a hybrid model.
Moore said that the student body of the K-8 school is divided in half, with one half to attend three-hour morning sessions daily, and the other half attending afternoon classes. Masks, social distancing and regular disinfection of common areas will be standard practices throughout the school day.
Moore added that parents who opt out of sending students back to class will be able to sign their children up for a modified independent study program with work packets, and the school will also offer a home-school program.
