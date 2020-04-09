Pit master and Tracy resident Matt Horn with teamed up John Oh, who owns The Commons gastropub on 10th Street, to cook 100 barbecue dinners to feed the night shift at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital on Wednesday.
Horn, who used to cook at Tracy’s downtown farmers market about 6 years ago, now owns Horn Barbecue in West Oakland. Over the past month, he has been cooking meals for the community outside his restaurant in a program he calls the Horn Initiative, providing meals to government workers, first responders and others most affected by the pandemic.
“Our response to the crisis is to be a service to those fighting this thing head on,” Horn said.
He has distributed 3,000 meals in the past week and plans to give 1,000 more to the staff at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. A GoFundMe fundraiser he started helps pay for the meals.
Oh met Horn several years ago and had kept in touch. When he heard about the meals he was serving in Oakland, he invited him to help feed the Tracy hospital night staff.
Horn and Oh prepared pulled pork sandwiches and chicken thighs with salad and pickles donated by Taylor Farms. Volunteers helped them assemble and box about 100 dinners at The Commons late Wednesday evening to be delivered to the hospital staff.
