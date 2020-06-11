The city Parks and Recreation Department is reopening basketball courts across Tracy starting Friday.
Social distancing is still advised, and the courts should be used by members of the same household only. Pickup games or large gatherings on the court are not allowed.
Basketball courts are opening at six parks on Friday:
• Erb Park, 2264 Barcelona Drive
• Kenner Park, 1850 Kavanagh Ave.
• Joseph Tiago Park, 1260 Eastlake Circle
• Marlow Bros. Park, 225 Adaire Lane
• McDonald Park, Central Avenue and First Street
• Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive
Basketball rims should be reinstalled at the rest of the city’s parks by Wednesday.
For now, playgrounds and drinking fountains remain closed, along with Joe Wilson Pool, splash pads and other water play features.
People can email questions to the Parks & Recreation Department at parks@cityoftracy.org.
