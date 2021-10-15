The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Tuesday that prohibits the requirement of COVID-19 vaccine passports from any county office, board or agent. The resolution passed on a 4-0-1 vote, with District 2 supervisor Kathy Miller being absent from the day’s meeting that took place in Stockton for family medical reasons. The motion was moved by Supervisors Chair Tom Patti and seconded by District 5 Supervisor Robert Rickman.
At this time, the resolution only prohibits the use of vaccine passports for county departments. Outside agencies like the Office of Education, which oversees the public school sector, will not be affected by this resolution. However, the resolution also strongly urges any other agencies, organizations or private businesses to follow the county’s lead.
The decision was met with overwhelming support by residents who wrote in or attended and spoke during the meeting, urging the board not to “toe the line” with various mandates for the COVID-19 vaccine that have been implemented on both a state and federal level.
“The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors strongly discourages the use of vaccine passports by any other agency or business within the county,” said Patti. “Our businesses have suffered throughout the pandemic and this unnecessary restriction will further erode many businesses ability to survive by eliminating a large percentage of the unvaccinated population from entering, working, or using specific businesses or government services. Everyone should be free to choose whether or not to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters and no one should be discriminated against in any way for the personal medical decisions they make.”
This decision was made in response to ordinances passed in other California counties, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, that now require the mandatory use of vaccination passports for individuals entering public and private businesses.
There are currently no talks about extending the resolution into an ordinance that would affect all businesses and organizations within the county due state laws taking priority if a county law conflicts with it, as outlined by the California state constitution. But the Board did discuss what the process for doing so would be like briefly with County Counsel J. Mark Myles during the meeting.
“If you were going to go to the level of prohibiting businesses, then you would have to adopt a statute…you would have to adopt an ordinance,” said Myles.
The simple answer theoretically would be to draft an ordinance and introduce it in one meeting and adopt it in the next. However, Myles said he would have to do further research on what breadth or consequences an ordinance of that kind would have.
Though Miller was not present for the initial discussion and vote on the topic, she did send out a public statement later that day, commenting on the matter.
“We should not be timid about protecting people’s lives. Every one of us has a collective responsibility to ensure our neighbor is not the next patient in an ICU bed. I’m confident California Public Health experts will continue to implement policies that will keep our communities safe,” Miller posted on Facebook, explaining that she was absent from the meeting for a post-operation examination with her husband’s cardiologist. “Today’s resolution about vaccine passports was pure political theater, carries no legal weight and changes nothing. San Joaquin County remains compliant with all State laws.”
During the meeting’s COVID-19 update, San Joaquin County Health Care Services Director Greg Diederich told the Board that the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to be on a steady decline. As of Tuesday, cases are now at 16.1 cases per 100,000 which is down from 26.7 cases two weeks ago and down from 50.7 during the height of surge on August 21st.
Diederich said while this is good news, the target rate should be at least under 10 cases per 100,000. Nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the county since the start of the pandemic.
As of this week, 117 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in San Joaquin County hospitals, 41 people are in ICU and 38 people are on ventilators. County hospital ICU’s remain over 100% capacity, but only 44% of hospital ICU beds are filled by COVID-19 patients.
Diedrich also noted that 827,753 vaccine doses have been administered in the County so far. About 58.5%, or 380,117 residents, are fully vaccinated and another 8.5%, or55,329 residents, have received partial vaccinations through the County, as well as other multi-county entities, hospital systems, and pharmacies comprising of 66.9% of San Joaquin County’s total population.
Diederich informed the Board of the new vaccination requirements, directed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, for in-person school attendance such as measles, mumps and rubella. Requirements would be established by regulation, not legislation, and would be subject to exemptions for both medical reasons and personal beliefs.
• Students will be required to be vaccinated for in-person learning starting the term, six months following full FDA approval of vaccines for the students’ grade span.
• COVID-19 vaccination requirements will apply to all pupils of public or private elementary or secondary school and will be a condition of in-person attendance.
• Adults be held to the same standard as students and while California currently requires all Kindergarten through 12th grade staff to verify their vaccine status or be tested weekly, all school staff will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 no later than the requirements that take effect for students.
“Educators, public health experts and parents know there is no substitution for in-person public instruction, but we also can’t pretend that the threat of COVID-19 and its variants are completely behind us,” said Diederich. “We continue to urge everyone who is eligible to get a vaccine to do so. Vaccination remains our most effective means of ending the pandemic and fully reopening our economy and our schools.”
