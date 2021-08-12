In a 4-1 vote, with District 2 Supervisor Kathy Miller dissenting, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Tuesday to advocate for individual school districts and parents to decide if students should be masked in school.
“Numerous studies have shown that children are less likely to transmit and less likely to develop symptomatic COVID 19 effects are much different than adults. The ability to see appreciate and communicate through facial expression is crucial in aid to a child's social development, mental health and physical well-being,” said Supervisor Chair Tom Patti, who had been working with the county’s legal team to find the right language for the resolution.
Patti also suggested that mask wearing could disproportionately impact children with hearing impairments or those learning English as a second language.
Though the resolution has no legal bearing – since school districts are legally obligated to follow guidelines set forth by the California Department of Education – the resolution was meant to send a strong statement to the state government that parts of the county were at odds with the series of laws and regulations set forth by the state in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“When you're making policy decisions, and, you know, we're mandating mask, and they're talking about mandating vaccines and stuff – I can tell you, and I can tell everybody here, everybody watching that, if that happens, if that call comes out, I will fight with every breath I have against it,” said District 5 Supervisor Robert Rickman.
The resolution was passed after two lengthy discussions during the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the status of COVID-19 in the County and a series of public comments with testimonies from parents whose children have had negative experiences with school masking mandates, citing incidents that included isolation from other students, harassment from teachers and even some students receiving suspensions for not complying with school masking rules.
Currently, masking in schools is recommended and supported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics, with most school-aged children not currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Because social distancing of three-to-six-feet is not feasible in all schools, the CDC set forth “layering mitigation strategies” to protect students and staff on campuses and continue in-person learning, according to County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park.
“And the layers are like the layers of an onion: you have the masking, you have the distancing, you have ventilation, you have disinfection, cleaning, hand washing, contact tracing and testing and proper isolation and quarantine,” said Park. “Those are all the layers and that's the approach that the state is taking, and this was laid up by the CDC. What the state is saying is we will peel back layers as time moves on, and if we are doing well. But we're starting off with all the layers together.”
In a statement sent to the Tracy Press, Park also said, “San Joaquin County Public Health Services supports the California Department of Health (CDPH) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approach to masking in schools, which is currently the safest way to get kids back in school and keep them in school.”
Miller was the only supervisor not in support of the resolution, saying that constituents that she has spoken to find that masks are a “small price to pay” in order to keep kids in schools and limit the spread of the virus.
“From my standpoint, I don't support this. I do believe that the California Department of Public Health and certainly the American Society of Pediatrics, have a good handle on the best ways to protect our kids. I am not going to support this resolution,” said Miller.
The San Joaquin County Office of Education said in a statement to Tracy Press that it would continue to adhere to state guidelines.
“Wearing face coverings indoors at schools is part of a layered approach of mitigation measures to create a safe school environment for students, school employees, and their families at home. This is a requirement from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH),” said Public Information Officer Zack Johnson. “Educational leaders have been working closely with the San Joaquin County Public Health Officer throughout the pandemic to implement guidance and develop school safety plans that meet the unique needs of each school and its community. The schools and districts of San Joaquin County know their communities well, and local control allows them to best serve their students and families.”
According to AAP, child COVID-19 cases represent about 14.3% of all COVID-19 cases in the country on average – from data received from 43 states and U.S. territories. From the week of July 29 through Aug. 5, 93,824 child COVID-19 cases were reported. The mortality rate for children still remains low at zero to .26%.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.