The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy will offer free internet-based programs starting Monday for elementary and middle school students across Tracy, even if they’re not club members.
Sofia Valenzuela, director of development and philanthropy, said that the staff has spent the past month getting ready to take the clubs’ programs online.
After-school programs at all seven club sites across the city, which serve about 700 local children, were closed in March when the state and county declared that everyone should stay home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Now they’re opening back up — virtually. And kids don’t have to be club members to join in.
“The nice part about the virtual learning is that we’re actually able to offer it to any child in Tracy within the age group we serve, from first grade through eighth grade, even if they are not an existing club member,” Valenzuela said.
Over the past few weeks, staff members have reached out to club members’ families, letting them know what they had planned and seeing if they needed help with food or other resources.
“We want to be that support to our teachers right now. We want to be that support to parents, and that’s any parent at this point,” Valenzuela said. “We realize that we’re not going to have 700 kids on the Zoom calls because not everybody is going to be doing this, but even if we can help with 30 or 40% of those kids and give them an outlet to feel supported and have fun, that’s really what our goal is, to try and continue to provide the service for our kids the best way we can.”
Staff members also checked to be sure that the club members all had a way to get online. Some didn’t, so the Boys & Girls Clubs partnered with the local nonprofit Uneed2, which will be giving computers to about a dozen families.
“Now more than ever, our children need a safe place virtually to be able to connect with their friends and our staff,” clubs CEO Kelly Wilson said in a statement this week. “Our kids need us, and we are committed to be there for them, even if it is virtually.”
The clubs’ online activities will echo some of their usual in-person programs, including a reading club.
“We’re going to continue that program by doing some interactive sessions with them and assign books for them to read and picking them up at the clubs at some point,” Valenzuela said, adding that staff members will check in with kids and see how well they understood what they read. “It’s going to be different than in person, but we’re going to do the best we can.”
Other daily activities might include reading, art, science and exercises such as yoga. Different club sites will have different options.
Families can go the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy website to view the schedule, pick a site with activities they are interested in, and contact the site director for instructions on how to join. After a parent signs a consent form, the family will be sent a link. The club does not plan to charge for its online programming.
Most of the activities are planned between noon and 4 p.m.
“We were trying to really work and look at what Tracy Unified is doing with their distance learning so it doesn’t conflict,” Valenzuela said. “Kids are doing their work at school, the distance learning, and we don’t want them to be too overwhelmed. A lot of what we’re going to do is fun. It will be an outlet for them to able to do something fun and learn at the same time.”
The virtual club activities are planned to go at least until the end of the Tracy Unified School District school year on May 22.
“We’re really taking it day by day, week by week,” Valenzuela said. “We’re starting Monday and we’ll run it as long as we have the directive to do that. It will go along with the traditional school schedule, like the end of May. Then, as we assess the new orders, we’ll determine how our summer program is going to look. At this point, we don’t know if we will be able to physically be open.”
As the club sites prepare to head online, they are bracing for a revenue loss and preparing to bridge a $250,000 funding gap. The annual Keena Turner Golf Tournament, one of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy’s major fundraisers every year, was scheduled for June but has been postponed for a full year until the summer of 2021.
“Obviously, that amount that’s budgeted would support our operating cost throughout the year. So with the postponement of the tournament, we’re left with this financial gap,” Valenzuela said. “Even though the clubs have been closed, we’re still paying staff because we’re still open technically, and we need to prepare and be ready for when we open those doors.”
She hopes the community will be able to help.
“We realize everybody going through a really tough time now and everybody has a need right now, and for those that have that ability to make a donation of any size, we hope they can support us through this effort,” she said.
Anyone wishing to donate can go to https://bgctracy.org/donate.php.
