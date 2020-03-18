Gov. Gavin Newsom placed the California National Guard on alert as part of a mobilization of state personnel and assets to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The National Guard has been directed to prepare for humanitarian missions including distributing food, ensuring resiliency of supply lines and supporting public safety.
The announcement is consistent with duties of the National Guard during natural disasters and other state emergencies.
