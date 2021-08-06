Students with health concerns will still have a distance learning option to meet their educational needs this school year.
Signed into law in early July, California Assembly Bill 130 requires school districts and county offices of education to offer independent study options for the 2021-22 school year for students who have health risks and are unable to attend in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students may enroll in the program or disenroll at any time, following individual school district guidelines. Schools are required to give notice to parents and students of their options and are also required to provide a pre-consultation to discuss options.
“If you are not comfortable sending your child to school for in-person learning, please refer to our Tracy Independent Charter School option that can be found online on our district website or contact your school site administrator if your child is medically at-risk and requires independent study,” said Tracy Unified School District Superintendent Brian Stephens in a letter sent out to parents on July 14.
Parents have been highly encouraged to let school administrators know which option they prefer as soon as possible in order for districts to adequately prepare for the bill that was introduced just three weeks prior to the new school year.
All local school districts required to offer this program have already sent notices out to parents in their respective districts to let them know about this opportunity, which is currently unique to only the upcoming school year, as positive cases for COVID-19 are still on the rise and most students are still not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of press time, San Joaquin County has a case rate of 20.7 per 100,000 per day, based on a 7-day average. The California Department of Public Health reported that the statewide average of cases has risen to 19.1 per 100,000 per day and that “As of July 19 there have been 580 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.”
Standards will be slightly stricter than the previously used distance learning models for this year’s independent study option, where schools will be required to use a curriculum as close to in-person learning as much as possible. Schools will also be able to assess and determine whether or not independent study is having a positive or negative impact on a student’s learning and whether or not a student would need to return to in-person learning.
“I recognize that there will continue to be questions regarding COVID-19 safety measures as we prepare to return to school. Our district will continue to work diligently to provide updates and plans aligned to the CDPH guidelines. The CDPH will continue to assess conditions on an ongoing basis, and will determine no later than November 1, 2021, whether to update mask requirements or recommendations,” Stephens’ letter to parents reads.
While some districts already have established independent study programs set in place – such as TUSD’s Independent Study Charter School and Lammersville Unified School District’s Lammersville Education Online and Mountain House High School Mustang Online Pathway for high school-aged students – smaller districts such as Jefferson School District expressed concerns over how this would impact staffing for the school year with such short notice.
“There are plenty of size restrictions on how many kids can be in independent study with one teacher, where we might actually have to send students to another school district to receive the independent study or to the county office,” said JSD Superintendent James Bridges during an emergency special meeting on July 27. “We're in a severe crisis right now, in the state of California. We have two jobs posted in our district currently for teaching positions. We've never started the school year without a credential teacher in the classroom. And this year, that may be a very real reality in one or two of our classes in the district, where we might have to start the year with a substitute teacher in the classroom. And that's something we've worked very hard not to have to do.”
Bridges added that if every district starts trying to hire teachers for independent study, that the pool for substitute teachers will slowly deplete as well.
Members of the board expressed their concern and annoyance regarding the new law.
“I've been on the board for a long time, and we’ve dealt with the state for a long time. And I'm getting really tired of the state shoving things down our throat without consulting us,” said JSD Board member Pete Carlson. “It’s bureaucrats that have no concept of what actually happens in the classroom or ... in the field. This really chaps my hide that we have to abide by something is dictated to us from Sacramento, when they have no idea what's going on and no idea with how it's going to affect us.”
Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
