California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new public health order on Wednesday that will require teachers and staff in both public and private schools statewide to be fully vaccinated or submit to a weekly COVID-19 test.
The order, issued by the California Department of Public Health, is the first in the nation requiring all school staff to show proof of full vaccination or be tested once a week. The order applies to staff in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade but does not include home schools, childcare or higher education settings.
“We believe this will be well received — not everybody will be overwhelmed by this — but we think it will be well received because it is the right thing to do to keep our most precious resource healthy and safe, our children here in this state,” Newsom said.
Announcing the new measure Newsom said it would align schools with state strategy requiring vaccine verification or weekly testing for state workers and vaccinations for health care workers.
“We think this is the right thing to do and we think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open and to address the number one anxiety parents that parents like myself have, I have four young children, and that is knowing the schools are doing everything in their power to keep our kids safe, to keep our kids healthy, and that is what we’re doing here in the state of California,” Newsom said.
The order went in effect Thursday and schools have until Oct. 15 to be in full compliance with the order.
“Today we feel is a responsible step in the direction to continue to maintain that stewardship and that focus on getting to where we all want to go, and that’s extinguishing this virus once and for all,” Newsom said.
The state has been working with more than 1,050 school districts to try and address some of the concerns and anxieties surrounding the reopening off schools and return to in-person instruction.
“While we’re proud of the fact that California has among the highest vaccination rates in America, now 77.5% of all eligible Californians who have received at least one dose, it’s not good enough, we have more work to do,” Newsom said. “There’s no substitute for vaccinations, except those non-pharmaceutical interventions we’ve all come to know well and that’s continued testing, contact tracing which we’re partnering with counties like Alameda County and districts like this and continue to do what we can to encourage people to wear face coverings, particularly in settings indoors.”
According to the California State Government website as of Wednesday 21,651,782 people, or 63.8% of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated, and 3,377,591 or 10% are partially vaccinated.
Some districts, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Francisco and Oakland already have similar vaccine mandates for teachers and staff.
“We think this will do exactly what it is intended to do and that is encourage people to get vaccinated,” Newsom said. “It’s what’s happened at the state level, it’s what happened in terms of the inspiration for private sector to follow suit.”
Following the governor’s announcement, California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd issued a statement in support of the proof of vaccination or regular COVID testing requirement for California educators.
“We know from our surveys that nearly 90 percent of educators have already been vaccinated. Yet in the past few weeks, we have seen a rising spread of the Delta variant, especially among children, just as the new school year is starting. Educators want to be in classrooms with their students, and the best way to make sure that happens is for everyone who is medically eligible to be vaccinated, with robust testing and multi-tiered safety measures. Today’s announcement is an appropriate next step to ensure the safety of our school communities and to protect our youngest learners under 12 who are not yet vaccine eligible from this highly contagious Delta variant,” Boyd wrote.
Enforcement of the health order will follow how any rules and regulation are enforced within the school systems.
“We have an ed code and here are progressive sanctions, and we don’t distinguish this versus all the other rules and requirements,” Newsom said. “That rulebook, that playbook, is well defined in the state, and we’re not concerned about that. We think we have enlightened leaders, people that recognize what’s at stake — their own health, the health and safety of the children that they’re serving. That’s their mission. That’s our mandate, and we’re confident that we’ll see compliance.”
