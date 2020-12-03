During her COVID-19 report to Tracy city council on Tuesday, City Manager Jenny Haruyama gave an update on the most recent data as well as the city’s response to the motion that was passed by council last week to form a COVID-19 Strategies Committee for businesses and organizations affected by current state restrictions.
"The purpose of the committee is to bring local staff and businesses together to develop a process to share their business challenges and explore possible solutions. This would be a citywide effort," said Haruyama.
In the span of the pandemic, most businesses have been restricted to some degree in terms of indoor operations and capacity based on their assessed risk for COVID-19 exposure. Those that have been most heavily impacted include businesses in the restaurant and hospitality industries and health and wellness businesses such as gyms and fitness studios.
Active support that the city has had in place to help struggling businesses include its Small Business Forgivable Loan Program, collaborations and virtual trainings via the Tracy Chamber of Commerce and waiver of permits as it pertains to outdoor services. Haruyama also gave information on state initiatives, which include up to $500 in COVID relief funds, grants up to $25,000 for small businesses and non-profits and various tax waivers and deferrals.
The goal for the city in this new endeavor is to provide proactive outreach and resources to help businesses succeed while facing pandemic challenges, with the hope of voluntary compliance from parties involved. Permit waivers, loan and grant application assistance, supply of resources and allocation of funds if allowed are some of the items up for consideration.
The city's office of Economic Development team put out a survey this week for businesses, which it promoted via social media and email through its business license database. The point of the survey is to locate key issues that business have been facing during the pandemic in order to form solutions efficiently and effectively. After a substantial amount of survey results are recorded, the city plans to get together with stakeholders from every business industry to help them navigate specific solutions that pertain to their respected industry.
Some of the questions listed on the survey ask for an estimate of business revenue declines, how long can a business survive or if it has closed already during the pandemic and what other challenges besides lack of funding businesses face.
"A little bit is going to be challenging right now until we really see what folks are telling us, what their issues are," said Haruyama. "And then some of it is going to be directly working with the chamber and doing some significant outreach to specific businesses that might have not gotten the survey and that we know may be struggling. So we have a couple of different approaches on how we're going to do that."
More information on how this program is being implemented will be made available in the coming weeks.
