Starting Monday, Tracy residents who can’t pay their bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic can get help from the city to make their sewer, water and garbage payments.
A $30,000 grant program funded through Community Development Block Grants will provide up to $300 each to eligible households to pay for up to two months of city utility bills.
Applications can be turned in by email starting at 8 a.m. Monday, and the application period ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 31. The money, which will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, will be credited directly toward the applicants’ city utility bills. Residents age 62 and older will be given preference.
The program is intended only for people whose primary residence is within city limits, whose account had been in good standing for at least a year before March 1, and who have been unable to pay their utility bills since then.
Applicants must show that their income has been affected directly by COVID-19, whether because of job loss, illness or the need to care for an ill family member, for example.
To be eligible for help, a household must qualify as low-income. For a four-person household, that means taking home $60,000 a year or less based on current income. Specific income guidelines are listed in the application paperwork, which can be downloaded from the city website.
Questions can be sent to customerservice@cityoftracy.org.
