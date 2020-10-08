The city of Tracy is looking for volunteers to plant trees next week as part of the annual Arbor Day 2020 event. This year instead of a single-day event, the fall Arbor Day event will be a week-long COVID-19-safe affair, with groups signing up in advance to help plant 75 new trees along MacArthur Drive south of Grant Line Road.
Groups of up to 10 family members can sign up in advance for a time when they can plant trees. The city of Tracy public works department will provide the trees as part of a partnership with Cal Fire’s “California Climate Investments – Urban and Community Forestry California Climate Investment Grant.” Public works will also dig holes and provide a staff member to assist in the effort.
While Arbor Day is typically observed around the U.S. in April, Tracy celebrates Arbor Day in the fall, when the cooler weather and upcoming winter rains make for ideal planting and growth conditions for young trees.
To reserve a time to plant trees contact the city’s public works department at 209-831-6300 or email publicworks@cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.