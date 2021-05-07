After hearing a public comment read by San Joaquin County Clerk Rachel DeBord during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Chair Tom Patti, who represents District 3 in San Joaquin County, responded and cited an article linked to a study he said was put out by Stanford University, which challenged the effectiveness of mask-use to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and related viruses.
This followed just two weeks after Stanford’s School of Medicine had released a public statement denouncing the now-retracted article published in online journal, Medical Hypotheses, and reaffirming the school’s “strong support” of mask wearing to prevent COVID-19.
“A study on the efficacy of face masks against COVID-19 published in the November 2020 issue of the journal Medical Hypotheses is not a ‘Stanford study,’” said Stanford in a media statement. “The author’s affiliation is inaccurately attributed to Stanford, and we have requested a correction. The author, Baruch Vainshelboim, had no affiliation with the VA Palo Alto Health System or Stanford at the time of publication and has not had any affiliation since 2016, when his one-year term as a visiting scholar on matters unrelated to this paper ended.”
The public comment in question – authored by a County employee who submitted their comment anonymously to avoid retaliation – criticized Patti for his inconsistency with wearing a mask when conducting official business as a representative. The comment also mentioned that Patti did not respect social distancing guidelines by hugging people on the dais.
“On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 Supervisor Patti attended and participated in the board meeting, without wearing a mask. He stood on the chamber floor in close contact and interacted directly with other staff and other attendees. He compromised the health of all individuals. Note, he was the only one not wearing a mask,” the comment read.”
Patti clarified that the reason he did not wear a mask consistently was because he battles chronic sinus infections, which is caused by having bad drainage in his nose due to injuries sustained during his many years of boxing. In a phone interview with the Tracy Press, Patti noted that he does occasionally remove his mask for his own health and safety, but he does do weekly COVID and anti-body testing as a counter-measure. He also affirmed that the board chambers are well equipped with COVID-mitigation tools, such as an air filtration system and common-sense social distancing guidelines.
Afterward, he also took a moment to also bring up the study and the disadvantages that it claims are linked to mask-wearing.
“Stanford University just released an extensive study that says, ‘In conclusion the existing scientific evidence challenged the safety and efficiency of wearing face masks as preventative intervention for COVID-19,’” he said, while reading an excerpt from the study. “’But data suggests that both medical and non-medical face masks are ineffective to block human-to-human transmission of viral and infectious diseases, such as SARS, COVID, COV-2 and COVID-19. Supporting against the usage of face masks, wearing a face mask has been demonstrated to have substantial adverse physiological and psychological effects.’”
Patti brought the study up a second time during San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park’s COVID-19 update presentation out of concern about the effects of mask-wearing on youth.
“Why or how is it that we could allow our children that are very low risk of getting the virus outdoors – very low risk of having any type of risk or challenge to it – yet we are telling them that they need to wear a mask,” said Patti. “Even if they're with people that are masked up, they need to wear a mask outdoors playing sports, need to wear a mask at school, outdoors at school, you know, non-stop, but we have major documented – from Stanford University – we have documented evidence that there are health risks associated with this type of implementation, and public health demand.”
The journal, Medical Hypotheses, still has the study on its website, with the words “retracted” on every page in the document, a list of inaccuracies and a statement to why the document was retracted in the first place.
“Medical Hypotheses serves as a forum for innovative and often disruptive ideas in medicine and related biomedical sciences. However, our strict editorial policy is that we do not publish misleading or inaccurate citations to advance any hypotheses,” said a statement from the editorial staff.
“The Editorial Committee concluded that the author’s hypothesis is misleading on the following basis: 1. A broader review of existing scientific evidence clearly shows that approved masks with correct certification, and worn in compliance with guidelines, are an effective prevention of COVID-19 transmission. 2. The manuscript misquotes and selectively cites published papers. References #16, 17, 25 and 26 are all misquoted. 3. Table 1. Physiological and Psychological Effects of Wearing Facemask and Their Potential Health Consequences, generated by the author. All data in the table is unverified, and there are several speculative statements. 4. The author submitted that he is currently affiliated to Stanford University, and VA Palo Alto Health Care System. However, both institutions have confirmed that Dr. Vainshelboim ended his connection with them in 2016.”
While Patti’s office did confirm this was the same study that he referenced, he did say that he was unaware at the time that the study had been retracted by the publisher and was not privy to the statement made by Stanford. His main takeaway from what was outlined in the study was how mask wearing affected youth in the county.
“The point of the discussion was the futility and the unnecessary imposition for our children – and for anybody at this at that point, but let alone for our children – that are very low at risk of, not only contracting COVID, but of there being any serious major health risk for us to impose mask on children playing in school yards is unnecessary,” said Patti.
Patti said that, while he did sometimes find conflicting information from the CDC and other agencies, public safety is still a priority, and he encouraged others to take whatever health measures they felt necessary to stay safe.
“So, irrespective of that study, my case in point and whether I pulled up that statistic or others, my case in point is that common sense can prevail, and I certainly support public safety, public health and a person safeguarding themselves from any type of concern or risk they feel they may have,” he said. “So I 100% support what a person feels they need to do, but I also support the freedom and opportunity to use common sense.”
For transparency purposes, the retracted study can be found at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306987720333028
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.