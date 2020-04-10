Classrooms go virtual in Jefferson School District

Kitchen tables are turning into classroom desks as more local schools transition to distance learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of kids in kindergarten through eighth grade reported to virtual classrooms Monday, the first day of Jefferson School District’s distance learning program.
Daphne Jones had been using materials she found on a couple of websites to keep her third grader, Olivia, working in the three weeks since schools all over San Joaquin County were closed.
“I would print out math pages for her, I would print out cursive writing because she is practicing her cursive, she had to read for an hour, so I was putting together my own home schooling packet myself,” Jones said.
This week, her daughter joined her classmates from Traina School online.
“It was just like school,” Jones said. “She’s like, ‘I would rather be doing your home school. It was much easier.’ It’s a lot more work. This morning, we worked from 8:30 until about 1 o’clock, which is basically a normal school day.”
While some families checked out Chromebooks from the school, Olivia was using her own Chromebook, so getting used to the links and figuring out passwords was a challenge.
“I’m really excited about it,” Jones said. “It’s very frustrating at first, because you are now going into all these unknown websites that you didn’t know they were using at school.”
She expects it to get easier as she and her daughter both get used to logging in, submitting work and using online tools, including Google Classroom.
“They can see the teacher, she can see all her classmates, they are able to chat with each other and actually the instruction with the teacher,” Jones said. “She tells everybody to mute their computers, she asks a question, they unmute and answer her question, so it’s not a lot of chatting with the kids online, so that part is really good.”
Jones is grateful to give up the role of teacher and curriculum planner.
“I’m glad that they finally rolled it out to us because it’s hard for us parents, not home-school parents, to come up with work for them every single day without some instruction from the teacher saying, ‘Do this today,’” Jones said. “I know there is going to be a learning curve, but I’m glad they have it.”
Machone Hicks has been a teacher in Jefferson School District for 13 years, the past seven at Traina School, where she teaches English and language arts. On a normal school day, she would teach about 96 eighth graders divided into three classes for two hours each day.
For the rest of this school year, Hicks will give online instruction Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and she will host daily student hours, parent hours and email hours. In between, she will upload materials for her students to use and grade the assignments they have submitted.
She expects the transition to distance learning to be fairly smooth for her students, who have used some of the same technology already.
“We’ve always used a lot of Google Classroom even in the classroom as a place to gain their resources and have access to their assignments, because they are a generation of technology,” Hicks said.
That’s true of Hicks and her fellow teachers, too.
“A lot of us have already used bits and pieces of it,” she said. “The only difference is we don’t get to our kids on a daily basis. We’re not in a classroom, we don’t have all our materials, we don’t have all our supplies. Some of us are improvising, doing the best we can, making classrooms in our house.”
She uses a combination of Google Classroom, Google Meet and Zoom to interact with the students.
“With Zoom, I can mute the students, so there is no overlap with them talking while I’m doing instruction. We still have to kind of simulate being in the classroom by raising their hand for me to unmute them so they can answer a question or have a part of a discussion,” Hicks said. “They are able to type questions into the chat box that I can copy and paste onto a document to answer either at the end of instruction or post in a Q&A. I can do a Q&A live. It gives me a variety of options.”
Even though there’s a lot to figure out, Hicks thinks her students are happy to get back to schoolwork.
“A lot of students miss being in the classroom. They miss that structure. They’re bored,” Hicks said. “That’s been the biggest thing that I’ve gotten from my students, is it’s a little bit more normal, and they can’t wait for things to return to regular.”
Jones acknowledged that the first week of distance learning would probably be the hardest as everyone adjusted and worked through issues with the new setup.
“I think her teacher is doing an amazing job,” she said. “I’m so proud of her and the whole Jefferson School District. They are doing what they can in the little amount of time they had to roll this out, so it wasn’t easy. Yes, it’s frustrating, and I have to remember this myself, just to try and relax.”
Cindy Guinn, a Traina kindergarten teacher for 12 years, reported that distance learning isn’t too hard once the technology is in place.
“The parents and I are working through the steps to get every student up and running on our new virtual reality,” she wrote. “It’s required a lot of work in a short period of time, but I am still amazed at how quickly we have been able to get it rolling.”
She gave the school district credit for providing teachers with tools, coaching them on how to roll out digital curriculum, and providing loaner devices to students who didn’t have a computer or tablet to use at home.
Her young students are happy to return to class, even digitally.
“School to them is all about their friends and teacher, and learning. We get online every morning and afternoon using Zoom. They have a good time,” Guinn wrote. “While I know they must miss the classroom itself, I am trying to find fun ways to show them the benefits of learning from home: they have family nearby, a later start time, are able to stay in their pjs, go on a scavenger hunt for items around their home that relate to our teaching topic, bring a pet to school, etc.”
She speculated that the kindergartners might benefit in the long run from getting comfortable with digital tools at the beginning of their school careers.
“It was always a treat for the students when I pulled out our Chromebooks at school for a lesson or free time,” she wrote. “Now, they are using them daily.”
