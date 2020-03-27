Sutter Tracy Community Hospital CEO David Thompson said that the community in Tracy had responded generously to make sure the local hospital is prepared for a growing number of COVID-19 patients.
While the hospital had yet to admit any patients with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease, as of Wednesday, the hospital is making sure that health care workers and first responders, including police and firefighters, will be protected.
“Masks and gowns are in short supply, and that’s why we sent out a note to our community through the school system recently asking for donations,” Thompson said. “We’re just really pleased to see the community pulling together.”
On Monday, the hospital received a donation of several boxes of masks, gloves, goggles and gowns from Tracy Unified School District. Thompson said that other health professionals, including optometrists, dentists and surgery centers that do outpatient surgeries, had also donated supplies.
“Because there are so many hot spots, like in New Rochelle, New York, and in Seattle, we’re unsure whether our supply chain is going to give us everything we need should we have an increase in patients,” he said. “We’re OK for now, but we want to be prepared.”
