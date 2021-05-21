County officials are dabbling in what next steps it will take if the state does not loosen its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The CDC announced last Thursday that those who have been fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine no longer had to wear masks at indoor and outdoor public spaces, a practice widely adopted around the world as part of prevention methods to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As a precaution, California will align with these guidelines on June 15 when it moves away from the tier system of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
The tone shifted at San Joaquin County’s Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday after County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park gave her routine COVID-19 update. After Park concluded her initial presentation, members of the board expressed their concerns with the state’s decision to still enforce a mask mandate.
“I'm going to prepare that at some point in the near future that this board is going to make a decision to revoke the emergency declaration giving the state any power over the lives here in this county,” said Supervisor Chair Tom Patti. “And that's something that as the science and as this evolves as an issue, we'll pay attention to, and the board may or may not support it. But at some point, enough is enough.”
Most of the hour-long discussion consisted of a back-and-forth between the board and Park, who spent her time explaining some of the rationale and importance behind masking, vaccinating and social distancing, especially now that it has been recently confirmed by the CDC earlier this month that the virus primarily infects people through inhalation.
“I do believe the CDC was following the science. And that the CDC is trying to send a message, which is evidence based that vaccines work, they work even better than we had imagined. And the evolution of this knowledge has changed over time,” said Park. “My understanding is that the state doesn't see themselves as not aligning with the CDC or not aligning with the science. They see themselves as aligning at the same time that we will be moving ahead from the Blueprint system on June 15. So the languages were aligning with the CDC on June 15.”
Members of the board mentioned that stating vaccines are effective but still requiring masks sent mixed messages to the public. They also didn’t agree with rewarding those who do get vaccinated with permission to remove their masks, while those who choose not to would still not be allowed.
“You talk about vaccine hesitancy, and you mentioned it, do you trust the vaccine or not? If you do, then, like the CDC does, we don't have these masks on. So what do you tell them, the populace? If you get the vaccine, it'll help, you'll be protected, it is 100% safe, that's 100% effective. But God forbid, please do not take your mask off. It's just ridiculous. I don't know how many times I have to say it,” said District 5 Supervisor Robert Rickman.
The state has not yet released clear guidance on how it will be regulating mask usage for those unvaccinated, but it did state that masking will still remain across the state in California’s “Beyond the Blueprint” plan. According to Park, California is currently number one for low case-rates for COVID-19, based on its population density and amount of testing, which she attributes to how well residents have been practicing social distancing and masking.
Rickman and Patti did bring up the state of Texas – that has essentially done away with most of its COVID-19 restrictions – stating that the Lone Star state has recently reported zero deaths.
Park did clarify later during the discussion that that was not true and that no states have reported zero deaths. According to Texas’ public health website, it has had a seven-day average of 52 COVID-related deaths, and it has a nearly 9% testing positivity rate, where California’s positivity rate is at a declining .9%. California has also done a substantially larger amount of COVID-19 testing than Texas.
“A lot of people think politics are at play. But whether you're happy or unhappy about the masking guidance, the reason why you get vaccinated is not because somebody is dangling a carrot over you and saying you can take your mask off. You get vaccinated because you're not going to die. That's the bottom line: get vaccinated if you don't want to die from this disease,” said Park. “As far as the masking goes, it's not very restrictive to most people, yet very highly impactful to our rate of transmission and low cost – not difficult to do…Whether you agree with it or not, it does give us some more time to get people vaccinated.”
Rickman cautioned Park that using that phrasing can be seen as a type of “fear-mongering” to members of the public, which prompted Park to rephrase her statement to be less simplified to clear up any confusion. District 2 Supervisor Kathy Miller also helped clarify in Park’s defense.
“What she said was most people get vaccinated to eliminate the risk of dying from COVID. She said, get vaccinated so you won't die. And so you won't expose your loved ones and so that you won't spread the disease. So I want to make it clear that Dr. Park did not say that. She was not fear mongering,” said Kathy Miller.
“Obviously we do have great recovery rates and children recover. This is true. Not everyone is going to contract COVID-19, even if they're not vaccinated, if they keep their distance wash their hands, chances are even if you're not vaccinated, you might never die from it. So I probably did overstate that,” said Park. “But in a simple way, I was basically trying to make the point that it's not about masking. It's about protecting yourself and your loved ones.”
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
