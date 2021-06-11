California is set to discontinue its tiered system based on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and will be moving into the next phase, Beyond the Blueprint, on June 15.
During Tuesday’s San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park laid out the basic parameters of what that means for residents in public places and places of work.
For the most part, California residents will be able to resume usual activities they had participated in before Stay-at-Home orders were put into effect at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, with a few exceptions. Fully vaccinated people will be able to resume indoor and outdoor activities without wearing masks, physical distancing or capacity limits except in the following:
• schools
• healthcare settings
• long term care facilities
• homeless shelters
• all modes of public transit
• “mega-events” where more than 5,000 people are attending
Masks are recommended indoors for unvaccinated people and outdoors for unvaccinated people if physical distancing cannot be maintained. Masks will also be required for unvaccinated people at indoor mega-events.
Dr. Park said that the County is vaccinating about 1,000 people a day and they are turning their efforts to people living in specific zip codes where vaccination rates are lower than other areas in order to target vaccination efforts specifically to people who haven’t been immunized.
“There is great news to report all around,” she said. “COVID-19 case rates, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are all declining. Businesses and social activities are opening up. More than half our residents over the age of 12 are fully or partially vaccinated and the vaccinations are proving highly effective which is demonstrated by much lower number of people who are contracting COVID-19 or being hospitalized. Everyday life will soon feel a lot like life before COVID-19.”
The county’s average COVID-19 case rate continues to decline. As of Tuesday, the case rate has dropped from 6.2 to 3.8 per 100,000 over the past three weeks. San Joaquin County officially moved to the Orange Tier last Tuesday.
The San Joaquin County Public Health Services released the following statistics on Wednesday afternoon:
• 570,689 total vaccination doses have been administered to San Joaquin County residents.
• 318,438 total residents have been fully or partially vaccinated through the County, as well as other multi-county entities, hospital systems, and pharmacies comprising 53.3% of San Joaquin County’s total population.
• 42.26% of residents aged 12 or over are fully vaccinated and 11.07% are partially vaccinated
• 3.8 daily adjusted new cases (per 100k)
• 2.0% positive tests for the entire county
• 2.7% positive tests for health equity quartile
• 35 residents hospitalized, 13 of which are in the ICU
Residents are encouraged to visit the Cal OSHA website at https://www.dir.ca.gov/dosh/coronavirus/ for more details on COVID-19 guidelines in the workplace. Visit http://www.sjcphs.org/ for general COVID-19 information in San Joaquin County.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-830-3535.
(1) comment
Can you tell us anything about businesses? I assume all are able to be open but are they still able to require masks?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.