The total number of known COVID-19 cases in San Joaquin County grew to 253 as of Friday morning, including 14 deaths so far.

Tracy accounts for 36 of those cases, or 14.2% of the county’s total, with Stockton accounting for 130 positive cases, or 51.4%.

The numbers reported by San Joaquin County Public Health Services are also broken down by age group, with 113 cases (44.7%) among people between the ages of 18 and 49, 89 cases (35.2%) among people age 50 to 64, and 50 cases (19.8%) among people 65 and older. The county has recorded only one case in someone under age 18. The county did not report where the people who died had lived.

The total number of positive cases in the county is 1.4 times the number from the same time last week (180). Since March 20, the county’s public health department has recorded an average of 11 new cases per day. The county acknowledged in its report that the actual number of positive cases is not known as most cases are not tested, but that is changing.

This week, the San Joaquin County Clinic launched a free drive-up testing program that could test up to 200 people per day, but even those seeking the test are pre-screened through an online application to determine whether they have symptoms of COVID-19 or are at high risk for contracting the novel coronavirus that causes it.

The California Department of Public Health reported 18,309 total positive cases in the state as of Wednesday, including 492 deaths. That is double the number of positive cases from the same time last week. The state also reported that 2,825 people have been hospitalized and are confirmed as having COVID-19, and another 2,803 people in hospitals are suspected to have COVID-19.

In the U.S., the World Health Organization reported that 425,889 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 14,665 have died. That’s double the number of positive cases from last Friday.

Worldwide, there are more than 1.5 million people known to have been infected with the coronavirus and 92,798 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Friday morning, according to the World Health Organization. That’s an increase of nearly 1.6 times in the number of positive cases from the same time last week.

Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries in the COVID-19 pandemic, has 143,626 positive cases as of Friday, with 18,281 deaths, according to the WHO. The number of positive cases has increased just over 1.2 times from the same time last week. The number of new cases reported each day in Italy has been decreasing since March 22, when the country had 53,578 confirmed cases.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering is reporting higher numbers of positive cases (1.67 million worldwide) than the WHO, and also has additional details on where those cases are in the U.S., including 7,984 positive cases in Los Angeles and 92,384 cases in New York City, where 5,820 people have died from COVID-19. The Johns Hopkins researchers also report substantial numbers of positive cases in cities surrounding New York City.