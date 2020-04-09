County sets up free COVID-19 tests

San Joaquin County now has a way for more people to get tested for the novel coronavirus.
The San Joaquin County Clinic on Wednesday launched Project Baseline, an effort that could test hundreds of people who believe they might have COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by SARS-CoV-2 that so far is known to have infected 237 San Joaquin County residents and claimed 14 lives in the county.
Now, through a free drive-up test at the clinic, people can find out if they’ve come down with the virus, which produces relatively mild symptoms in most cases, but could require hospitalization in an intensive care unit in severe cases. The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 is closing in on 80,000 people, including nearly 11,000 in the U.S., according to the World Health Organization.
Local testing will give health officials a tool to find out how widespread the virus is in San Joaquin County and where to focus their efforts to contain the virus.
Dr. Farhan Fadoo, CEO for San Joaquin County Clinics, told a group of reporters on Wednesday that the new service — the result of a partnership with the county, the city of Stockton and Verily, a sister company of Google under the Alphabet umbrella — will give his clinic and the public health office a more accurate idea of where the virus is in the county.
“There’s been a fair amount of demand for this type of a service,” Fadoo said. “We’ve been internally testing our own patients at the San Joaquin County Clinic for the last 3½ weeks, but we’re limited by the amount of supplies that were available. Once we were made aware of the partnership and the collaboration with Verily, that took some of the supply limitation out. Verily brought a lot of supplies to the table so we were able to bring this out to the community.
“The more testing we do, the more we have a good sense of the extent of this pandemic and what measures that need to be taken to control it. Widespread testing is definitely an important thing.”
The tests became available after Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs contacted California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Alphabet Inc. and brought the company to San Joaquin County. The city of Stockton in turn coordinated with San Joaquin County Public Health Services and the Office of Emergency Services to set up the drive-in testing site.
Shellie Lima, director of emergency operations for the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, said her office and the county clinic were fortunate to take on Verily as a partner.
“It’s the fifth site they’ve set up over the last few months, so they have a really good idea of the best practices and how things work,” Lima said.
The tests are offered at no cost, but for now, they’re still limited to those who have symptoms or are known to have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Tiffany Heyer, spokewoman for the Office of Emergency Services, explained that people won’t need a doctor’s referral, but they do have to be 18 or older and sign up in advance at Verily’s Project Baseline website, where they will fill out an application. Their answers will determine whether they should be tested.
“Going through that process will give them an appointment time and where they need to go,” Heyer said. “They’ll give them directions and everything through that process.”
On Wednesday, the first patients for the program arrived. They checked in at the north end of the clinic parking lot just north of San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp and navigated through rows of orange traffic cones, past another tent where Verily staff matched their identification number with the number on a test kit. All that time, the patients stayed in their cars with the windows rolled up.
Each driver pulled up to the front of the clinic and rolled down a window enough so that a San Joaquin County Clinic nurse could take the sample. Nurses insert a long swab in the nostril, through the nasal cavity and back to the top of the throat. The test is then sealed and shipped off to a lab, with results coming back in two to four days.
Those who get a positive test get a phone call from a health professional telling them what to do next. Those with a negative test are informed by email.
Lima said the drive-in program was expected to test about 25 people on Wednesday, ramping up after that.
“Probably by the third or the fourth day we’ll be at full capacity, which is expected to be about 200 tests per day, roughly 25 tests per hour,” Lima said. “If needed, we’ll expand to maybe a second lane, so we’ll have to have more staff, or we’ll add an extra day or change to the evening shift, whatever we need to do to take care of the expectations and the community and get those tests accomplished.”
For now the testing is ongoing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The duration of the program is open-ended.
“We don’t have an actual timeline on how long it will last,” Lima said. “It could be two weeks, it could be four weeks, it could be longer. A lot of it is gauged on the community.”
The county is also working to make testing available to those who can’t drive to the clinic. District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said that her office’s interaction with people at Stockton’s homeless shelters has revealed many people at risk for COVID-19 but without the resources to get to the proper clinics to be tested.
“Anybody that we see showing signs of that, we’ll enter them into the online system and we have a transportation system that can bring them here and run them through the testing,” Verber Salazar said. “We understand that people in the canals and the camps and the shelters may not have the connectivity to register online. We’re creating those mechanisms and pathways for them to be able to do so.”
