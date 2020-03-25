April 20 is the earliest the San Joaquin County superintendent of schools recommends allowing students and teachers to return to campus.
Superintendent James Mousalimas announced his new recommendation this afternoon in response to orders from the governor and county leaders that people should stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Also this afternoon, Tracy Unified School District distributed a letter from Superintendent Brian Stephens to students' families and the local community confirming that schools will not reopen April 6, as originally announced.
"We believe coming back for only 4 days would not be in the best interest of our students," the letter from Stephens reads.
Instead, TUSD schools will remain closed at least through April 17, the end of the district's scheduled spring break, and "there is a very good chance that school closures may be extended."
Parents can find more information on the TUSD website or call the Student Services Department at 830-3280.
For updates, resources, and more information about COVID-19 and schools in San Joaquin County, go to sjcoe.org/healthsafety. For updates and local information about the countywide response to COVID-19, please go to sjready.org.
