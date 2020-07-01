A new automated tool, AskSJC, can help people get information about San Joaquin County resources.
The AskSJC chatbot is part of the county's website, www.sjgov.org, and can respond to single-word inquiries or full sentences based on 230 facts included in its initial programming. To try it out, people can click the question mark icon at the bottom right corner of the county website.
“During the Coronavirus pandemic, AskSJC was launched to help to provide citizens with quick access to information,” county information systems division director Chris Cruz said in a statement. “If members of the public are looking for answers for questions and cannot reach County staff, AskSJC is a good alternative to help get a quick answer.”
