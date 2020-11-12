With COVID-19 infections on the rise in California, San Joaquin County faces the possibility of returning to the state’s most restrictive quarantine measures.
On Tuesday the county had reported 7.7 new infections for every 100,000 residents, which would put San JoaquinCounty back into the purple, or “widespread” tier on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. If the county does not reduce that number to less than seven infections per-100,000 residents by next Tuesday the more restrictive measures, including the closure of restaurants and other public venues for indoor service and activity, will take effect.
The county has also seen an increase in hospitalizations since the start of November. The San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency reported that 63 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up for a low of 24 on Nov. 1. That includes 12 COVID-19 patients among 41 total patients at SutterTracyCommunityHospital, with two COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
David Thompson, CEO of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, said that while the hospital typically averages about 35 overnight patients it has licensed beds for 77 patients and capacity for more than 100 patients.
He added that the hospital has seen a sharp increase in patients over the past few weeks.
“Right now we’re able to handle it, but we are looking at a second surge,” Thompson said. “A lot of this gets back to people not wearing masks and families who are not able to distance themselves.”
For now the county is still in the red “substantial” tier, where it has been since the end of September after reaching fewer than seven cases per-100,000 people. While the county now reports 7.7 cases per-100,000 residents, the positivity rate – the percentage of people tested who are confirmed as having contracted the coronavirus – is at 4.3%, which would put the county in the less restrictive orange or “moderate” tier. The governor’s plan, however, requires counties to go with the more restrictive of the two criteria.
While new cases have risen across the county since mid-October, the death rate in the county remains low. San JoaquinCounty has reported 500 COVID-19 deaths since March, including 38 in the month of October. No deaths were reported in the county during the first week of November, but three were reported on Monday and three more were reported on Tuesday.
The state has seen COVID-19 cases on the rise since mid-October, with hospitalizations on the rise since late October. COVID-19 deaths have been on the decline since late July and early August, and have leveled off to an average of about 40 per-day statewide since late October.
