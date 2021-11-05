COVID-19 cases in San Joaquin County have plateaued once again, according to San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park, who gave her usual update to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The county as a whole has been hovering around 16 cases per 100,000 per day, with 222 positive cases reported in the past two weeks, along with four new deaths. Tracy has had no new deaths in that same span of time and has had a total of 21 new cases in the past two weeks.
“Our numbers are not continually decreasing. They're stabilizing and kind of straight lining. And this might be what represents the new baseline of COVID cases per day as we approach possibly a winter surge -- we're not sure if we are approaching that,” said Park. “But there's some talk across the state and especially in the San Joaquin Valley region, that there is some plateauing being seen where we can't get this number to drive down further, and it may represent a baseline before another little bump. So that's a bit unfortunate.”
Park said that not only is the case rate in San Joaquin County at a standstill but that the testing positivity rate is following the same trend and is currently at around 5%, about double the average of the state, which fluctuates around 2% during any given week.
“So although there are fewer people seeking tests as the Delta variant surge is coming down a bit, still those who are testing, 5% of them are positive. And that's a bit higher than our comfort zones. So that as well seems to be plateauing,” said Park.
She also said that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been remaining steady at about 100 people during any given day. Park said the number had dipped down as far as 84 people in the hospital, but that number has since increased and is also plateauing. As of Thursday, 109 people in San Joaquin County are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Despite this, Park said the county is in good shape with its COVID-19 prevention. Over 60% of the county is now fully vaccinated, according to recent data from Public Health Services. The data shows Tracy at 86.1% fully vaccinated.
The County has also added rapid COVID-19 testing to some of its testing sites and is also now offering monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID-19 patients who qualify.
Eligible residents for monoclonal antibody treatment must meet three of these four criteria and can be referred by their doctor or by self-referral for the treatment:
• possess a positive COVID-19 test
• experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days or less
• Is age 12 years or older
• At high risk for severe COVID-19 illness; pregnancy, underlying health conditions, diabetes, obesity, kidney disease, weak immune system (cancer)
District 5 Supervisor Robert Rickman asked Park when she thought the COVID-19 pandemic would end so residents could return to normalcy. Park said the question had a bit of a loaded answer and that it depended on an individual’s definition of “normal.”
“The prediction is that this pandemic will take about two years to fizzle out to the point where it's more like an endemic, flu-type of thing where we get our annual flu shot, and some people do get sick, and even some might die annually from it. But hopefully we get to that point,” said Park. “It's not right around the corner. As you know, a pandemic is a big deal. So, we're talking a couple more years. But you know, ‘What is normal?’ is the question. Some people are living quite normally right now and would argue that they're living their normal lives. So, I think it really kind of depends.”
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
