A new $19 billion COVID-19 farm relief program was approved last Friday in Washington, but Tracy-area growers who might be interested in applying will have to wait several weeks to do so.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s California headquarters in Davis said her office was waiting for more detailed information from Washington before fielding questions and accepting possible applications.
“We know there are several categories of assistance, and it will be important to know exactly how the funds will be divided,” she said. “We do know there will be direct payments totaling $16 billion.”
The direct payments will include $3.9 billion to row crop producers, $2.1 billion to specialty crop farmers and $500 million in purchases of other crops to be distributed to food banks, churches and aid organizations.
The USDA spokesperson suggested that anyone interested in learning more details should wait a few weeks and then contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency office. San Joaquin County’s FSA office is in Stockton at 3422 W. Hammer Lane and can be reached by phone at 472-7127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.