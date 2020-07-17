The latest figures on COVID-19 in San Joaquin County show that hospitalizations continue to rise, and the use of intensive care unit beds continues to exceed the previous capacity of hospitals around the county.
On Thursday, the county’s Office of Emergency Services reported that 198 people who are confirmed to have the coronavirus are in area hospitals, bringing the total number of hospital beds in use to 741 across seven hospitals in San Joaquin County.
While the usual number of ICU beds had been 99 before the latest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the number of ICU patients countywide is now 113. More than half of those, 63 patients, have tested positive for COVID-19.
At Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, there are 38 patients staying in the hospital, nine more patients than the local hospital had on Wednesday. Hospital CEO Dave Thompson said on Thursday that Sutter Tracy was equipped to set up as many as 38 beds.
The county reported that 14 of Sutter Tracy’s patients are being treated for COVID-19, and of the eight ICU people in the ICU, four of them are COVID-19 patients.
The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services has brought in a second team of federal health care workers — including nurses, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists and ICU technicians — and they will be assigned to Dameron Hospital in Stockton, where 16 of the hospital’s 70 patients are being treated for COVID-19.
San Joaquin County has reported 7,819 COVID-19 cases since the first cases were reported in early March, including 3,735 since July 1. The county has reported 83 deaths related to the coronavirus, 31 of them since the start of July, with eight fatalities reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day death toll in the county so far.
As of Wednesday, the last day city-specific numbers were updated by the county, Tracy accounted for 557 COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.