The rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections continue to decline, but not as quickly in the last couple of weeks as they had in late January through February.
As of Tuesday the California Department of Public Health had reported 4,119 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. That’s about where the hospitalization rate was in mid-November before a sharp climb toward the peak hospitalization rate in California, 22,851 on Jan. 6. Hospitalizations had gone from a summertime peak of 8,820 in late July to a low of 2,969 in late October.
The rate of new infections in the state follows a similar pattern. The state reached a seven-day average of less than 4,000 new cases per-day over the past week, about where the state was in late October, after a sharp drop from the wintertime peaks of nearly 44,000 new cases per-day in late December, followed by another peak of about 42,600 in mid-January.
That was after the rate of COVID-19 infections rose steadily through the first half of 2020 to a summertime high of nearly 10,000 new cases per-day in late July and mid-August, and then dropped to about 3,000 new cases per-day from mid-September to mid-October.
COVID-19 deaths are on the decline as well, but not at the same rate as the reduction in new infections and hospitalizations. State figures show a seven-day average of more than 260 deaths per-day as of Tuesday, which is about where the state was in mid-December. In between the death rate peaked at a seven-day average of about 565 deaths per-day on Jan. 21.
The death rate declined to about 40 per-day from late October to mid-November, the lowest it had been since the first week of April 2020.
Hospitalizations in San Joaquin County dropped below 100 per-day in the past week, to 81 on Wednesday, the same rate as mid-November and down from a peak of 355 in late December and early January. Hospitalizations in the county were as low as 23 per-day in mid October after a summertime peak of 262 in late July.
New cases in the county are also down to a seven-day average of just under 100 per-day over the past week, again a slower rate of decline than in January and February after reaching a seven-day average of more than 800 new cases per-day in late December.
Deaths from COVID-19 remain high, according to state health department figures. The seven-day average for deaths fell below 10 per-day early this week, but was as high as 14 per-day the first week of March and the second week of February. The county had been averaging less than one death per-day from late October through November, and has been averaging more than six deaths per-day in most weeks since late December.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
