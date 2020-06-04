San Joaquin County had recorded a total of 1,024 COVID-19 cases, including 97 in Tracy, as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 175 cases, or just over 21%, in a week’s time, though the county has also increased testing. People who have had COVID-19 and have recovered number 753. The number of deaths in the county stands at 36, with one death in the past week, and 199 county residents have been hospitalized, with 21 in hospitals this week.
As of Wednesday, California had confirmed 119,807 cases of COVID-19 since the first cases were reported in January and 4,422 deaths since early March. The largest number of deaths in a single day was 115 on April 22, and the state has averaged about 70 deaths a day since then, with the death rate tapering off over the past two weeks. The number of hospitalizations in the state because of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases has hovered around 4,500 each day for the past month. A total of 2,182,671 tests had been reported to the state.
Los Angeles County is the hardest-hit region in the state, with more than half the state’s cases, 58,166 as of Wednesday, and more than half the state’s deaths, 2,489 as of Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.