State and county health officials are reporting that a summertime surge of infections from the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to have peaked and the number of new infections is now on the decline.
San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that case rates and hospitalizations are continuing to drop. She said the case rate in the county is at about 26.7 new cases per-100,000 residents after being at about 50 per-100,000 on Aug. 22, nearly six weeks ago.
“So, although we are coming down nicely, just want to remind everyone that our community transmission is still high and our case rates are still high,” she told the board.
Park also reported that 56.7% of county residents, 368,464 people, are fully vaccinated. In addition, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration have said that as of last Friday certain populations are eligible to get a Pfizer vaccine booster shot if it has been six months or more since they’ve been fully vaccinated.
Those people include seniors 65 and older, long-term care residents, people 50 or older with underlying medical conditions or those at risk of social inequities. Other adults – including first-responders and front-line health care workers and others working in essential services, as well as adults with underlying medical conditions or those workers with a potential for high exposure to COVID-19 – may be eligible for the booster as well.
Park reported that as of Tuesday the county had seen a total of 95,158 COVID-19 cases, with 1,642 deaths, since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. As of Tuesday, 183 people were hospitalized with 64 in intensive care units and 56 on ventilators. Hospitals are still at 100% capacity, but only 48% of ICU beds are taken by COVID-19 patients.
Board Chairman Tom Patti noted that while new rates of infections and hospitalizations are similar to last summer, fatalities are not nearly as high. Park affirmed that fatalities are indeed down from last year.
“That is believed to be an effect of the vaccinations and lots more infection in younger people who tend to make it out of the hospital,” she said. “So, the mortality rate actually was stable before the Delta variant and remained quite stable. We saw some uptick in the worst part of this most recent surge, where there were some days where six to eight people died per-day in our county, but it is back down to the one to two a day that we were at before.”
Data from the California Department of Public Health Dashboard shows, as Patti had noted and Park confirmed, that the death rate over the summer remained low in San Joaquin County.
The county was seeing as many as nine deaths per-day in July of 2020, last year’s summertime peak. After the wintertime peak, which reached 19 deaths in a single day on Jan. 5, the fatality rate dropped to a seven-day average of less than two per-day, generally between 0.1 and 0.2 daily deaths per-100,000 residents by mid-March. Even though that rate increased in July it never went above 0.6 deaths per-100,000, which was the high point of the summer surge in late August and early September. The state reported eight deaths on Aug. 31 in San Joaquin County, the most fatalities in a single day in the county this summer.
The county still saw plenty of new infections this summer. The county’s seven-day average for new cases peaked higher than it did last summer, reaching more than 400 per-day by the fourth week of August. Last August the peak rose above 300 per-day in mid-August.
By mid-October 2020 the seven-day average was down to less than 40 new cases per-day, before rising to the wintertime peak of more than 800 per-day. By late June of this year the average was down to about 30 per-day before numbers started to rise again in July.
Hospitalizations this summer reached a peak of 308 in the county at the start of September and were down to the 183 that Park reported to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The summer 2020 peak was 262 in late July and rose to 811 by the last week of December.
Health Department statewide data shows a similar rise and fall in COVID-19 statistics this year as compared to last year.
More new cases were reported statewide at the peak of this past summer’s surge compared to 2020. As of the start of September the seven-day average of new cases in California was more than 14,000 per-day, compared to a peak of about 10,000 per-day in late July of 2020.
Last year the numbers started to decline in mid-August until they reached a seven-day average of just under 3,000 per-day the first week of October, before climbing again to nearly 44,000 by the third week of December. The numbers fell again this past spring, reaching a seven-day average of less than 800 new cases per-day, the lowest number since the start of the pandemic, before infections began to rise again in July.
Following the peak of this summer’s surge the numbers have been on the decline since the start of September, reaching a seven-day average of about 7,000 as of the start of this week.
Hospitalizations across the state followed the same trend. Last year the number of hospitalizations surged in June and peaked the third week of July, with 8,820 hospitalizations reported on July 21, 2020.
Last year hospitalizations reached a low point in late October before the even more severe wintertime surge, with 22,851 people hospitalized on Jan. 6. Numbers started to decline after that, reaching a low of 1,170 on June 12.
This year the numbers started to surge in early July and peaked at the end of August, with 8,766 hospitalizations reported on Aug. 31. Hospitalizations have been on the decline since then and were down to 5,549 statewide as of Tuesday.
Deaths statewide follow the same trend as new infections, with a lag time of about two weeks. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths statewide peaked the first week of August 2020 at just over 200 per-day, declined to less than 40 per-day the first week of November, and rising again to more than 550 per-day by late January. The seven-day average for deaths declined to about 20 per-day by the third week of July, rose to more than 130 per-day by mid-September, and has declined since then to a seven-day average of just over 100 as of this week.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
