The number of COVID-19 cases in San Joaquin County continues to rise and numbers are now comparable to June 2020 numbers, when the U.S. experienced its first big wave of the virus.
In a June 26 article by the Tracy Press, nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in San Joaquin County, with over 100 cases being reported per day.
As of Tuesday, the current COVID-19 case rate for San Joaquin County is at 26 per 100,000 per day -- or around 195 cases per day when counting the County’s population of nearly 800,000 as a whole -- with a positivity rate of 8.9% according to San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park. Comparatively, the state is at a positivity rate of 6.4%, with a case rate of 23 per 100,000 per day.
“This has basically risen from the June 15 reopening, when it was 3.2, in a tremendous speed,” said Park during her biweekly update to the Board of Supervisors.
From the recorded cases in July, about 87% positive COVID-19 cases from a sample study showed strains of the most recent more potent Delta variant.
Park also said the number of hospitalizations have risen to 163, with 39 in intensive care. Just a month ago, she reported 33 patients hospitalized in the county for COVID-19. From her most recent talk with local area hospitals, Park highlighted that, along with the rising hospitalization numbers, the age of those hospitalized has also been an area of concern.
“Something that's really standing out to (local area hospitals) is that these tend to be younger people now than what they were seeing before. So we're seeing people in their 20s and 30s, 40s in the hospital more than we had been before,” said Park.
With cases peaking and the number of hospitalizations rising, Park said that the interest in getting vaccinated has also slightly increased in turn. San Joaquin County is still shy of having 50% of the population fully vaccinated. However, counting those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, that number shoots up to 62.3%. When Park last reported at the previous Board of Supervisors meeting, that number was at only 56%.
Though more breakthrough cases of contracting COVID-19 while being vaccinated are being recorded, the number of cases are still smaller in number than cases of those who have not been fully vaccinated. The case rate for the week of July 14 to 20 for unvaccinated Californians was at 20.7 per 100,000 and 3.5 per 100,000 for those unvaccinated.
Right now the county’s current priority is providing outreach to the populations most vulnerable to contracting the virus, such as those with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and chronic pulmonary disease, as well as underserved communities.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, residents can visit myturn.ca.gov.
