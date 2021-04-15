Every Californian 16-years-and-older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as 23 million doses have already been administered statewide.
The extended eligibility went into effect statewide on Thursday while San Joaquin County had announced expanded vaccine eligibility for adults 18-and-older starting on Monday.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 22,974,564 doses of vaccine have been administered with an average of 365,829 doses a day. There are 6,313,523 people who have been fully vaccinated and another 8,871,326 who are partially vaccinated.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services is reporting 221,378 residents have been vaccinated countywide. 138,484 of them have been fully vaccinated and 82,894 are partially vaccinated.
In Tracy, the county health service reports 32,025 residents have been vaccinated with 19,051 being fully vaccinated and 12,974 being partially vaccinated.
California has 5,186,375 doses on hand as a 14-day inventory.
On Tuesday morning the California Department of Public Health announced use of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was being temporarily paused. Out of 6.8 million doses issued nationwide six people were reported to have had a rare and severe type of blood clot with symptoms occurring six to 13 days after receiving the J&J vaccination. The health department said they do not expect the pause to place a significant impact to the vaccine allocations in California as less than 4% of this week’s vaccine allocation was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Currently, COVID-19 vaccines still have not been approved for children 15-years-old and younger.
San Joaquin County residents can view current vaccination sites and sign up to receive the vaccine by visiting sjready.org/events/covid19/vaccines.html or at myturn.ca.gov.
