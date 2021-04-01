California has expanded the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 50-years-and-older as of Thursday and to anyone 16-years-and-older starting April 15 under new guidance released by the state health department last week.
On March 11 President Joseph Biden announced plans to require every state to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
A White House COVID-19 Response Team had concluded that accelerated vaccination efforts will have prioritized vaccinations far enough along by the end of April to lift all vaccine eligibility requirements.
COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in California under a two-phase program, vaccinating an estimated 3,142,166 health care workers and long-term care residents in the first phase. A second phase began vaccinating 5,960,528 people in food, agriculture, education, childcare and emergency services and another 6,254,300 people 65-years-and-older.
In mid-March a directive included people between 16 and 64 years-old who were considered at high risk contracting COVID-19 as a direct result from one of several severe health conditions.
As of Monday, California has reported a total of 17,356,911 does administered statewide with an average of 306,536 doses given a day.
San Joaquin County Department of Public Health reports 167,849 vaccine doses have been given county-wide.
In Tracy 23,496 doses have been given with 12,101 people partially vaccinated and 11,395 people fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are given by appointment and individuals can check current eligibility to receive a vaccine at www.myturn.ca.gov and can find local vaccine clinics to schedule an appointment at https://sjready.org/events/covid19/vaccines.html.
