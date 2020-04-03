Crafters respond to hospital’s need for protective equipment

When word got out that hospitals were facing shortages of personal protective equipment, members of the Tracy community took action. Now they are on their way toward producing as many as 5,000 cotton face masks.
Cindy Gustafson and Stephanie Prioste, co-presidents of Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club, dubbed it “Tracy’s great mask-making event” and recruited craft clubs and church groups to join the local service club in the effort. By Wednesday, they had their first batch of 700 masks to drop off at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. Gustafson said the goal was to have 5,000 masks done by next Wednesday.
“They will meet their goal of 5,000, and in a couple of weeks this will be done,” she said. “It’s just mind-blowing how the community is pulling together for our hospital.”
From her home in the Elissagaray Ranch neighborhood, Kelli McFall Goble has been recruiting crafters all week to join the Amazing Mask Makers group on Facebook. They started making their donations to the hospital on Monday.
“We’ve given 50 to the hospital already and we have another 85 today to give tomorrow. It should be closer to 100 in the morning as people drop off masks,” she said on Tuesday after eight hours at her sewing machine.
She started the group with three people and had 11 people sewing by Tuesday. Those who don’t sew or have a sewing machine find other ways to contribute.
“Some people are cutting, that don’t have sewing machines, and they’re picking up fabric and dropping it off at other people’s houses that are sewing,” McFall Goble said, adding that people contributed cash to buy supplies as well. “We should be putting them out a lot faster. We’re hoping by the end of the week to have 300 to 400 of them.”
As of Wednesday, the hospital had received another 600 masks from McFall Goble and Martha Casanovas from the Amazing Mask Makers group earlier in the day, in addition to the 700 from the Rotary club, according to Jacquelin Simmons, Sutter Tracy’s physician practice and growth liaison.
McFall Goble said she’s glad to be able to do something from home. She is especially mindful of the statewide direction to stay at home as she is immune-compromised and is at high risk for picking up the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Still, it’s no trouble coordinating the effort from a second-story room in her home. The room holds her sewing machine and overlooks the walkway leading up to her front door so she can still greet and talk to people from a distance as they drop off supplies or pick up finished masks from her front porch.
She said the motivation to help came from knowing she had something to contribute in her community’s time of need.
“I really love our little community. We love our hospital,” she said. “We’re such a small town that everybody knows everybody and we don’t want to lose one person to the coronavirus here in town.”
Another of those contributing is Charlotte Darby, troop leader for Girl Scout Cadet Troop 2671. She started sewing last week after the mother of one of the six girls in her troop spoke with Simmons at the hospital.
Darby’s daughter, Addie, likes to sew and was willing to lead a troop project after seeing that the other girls were eager to help. Now they’re all sewing masks, though at different speeds, Darby said.
“Some have produced a bunch. Others are just starting out. They all are sewing,” she said. “Some of them didn’t have sewing machines, some are hand-sewing, some couldn’t get the materials, so everybody is at a different pace.”
“They’re all excited to help, to make a difference and do something nice for the community and do whatever they can,” Darby added, noting that it’s also a break from the work the girls are getting from their schools. “It’s giving them something extra to do rather than being on electronics or something.”
She added that her son, Brandon Lindner, a senior at West High, has a 3D printer and is making plastic shields to wear over the masks.
The hospital gets regular supplies of personal protective equipment, including face masks, but the hospital also has yet to see a surge in COVID-19 patients.
Sutter Tracy CEO David Thompson confirmed on Wednesday that the hospital had seen its first COVID-19 patients in the past week. Three were admitted, and two more tested positive but showed mild symptoms and were released. He said the hospital was doing all it could to prepare for an increase of patients.
“On any given night, we have about 35 people that stay with us overnight as inpatients. We’re ramped up where we can triple that, or more. We continue to prepare beyond that,” Thompson said.
Sutter Tracy chief nurse Sandy LaScuola said the masks delivered by the community this week were part of the plan to prepare for that increase and an anticipated shortage of supplies.
“We are getting in supplies daily, but it is very, very limited. We have plan A, B, C and D, and this is part of those plans, because there will be a point when we will not have that,” LaScuola said. “When we run out of what we can normally supply, we will reach for this, because it is still a barrier against the COVID-19 germ that’s out there.”
She and other staff at the hospital were on hand to accept the donation from the Rotary club on Wednesday afternoon and show their appreciation.
“It means the world,” she said. “It shows the community pulling together for the nurses, the staff here. It shows this town has heart and has always had heart. When we see this type of generous outpouring, it means that we’re all in this together.”
