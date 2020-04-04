Downtown stores on now-quiet streets reinvent themselves overnight

Business has changed faster in the past few weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic than any other time in the decades Ken Cefalo has been running Main Street Music on West 10th Street.

“I always say we’ve been here 27 years, and in 27 years we’ve had to reinvent ourselves a lot of times,” Cefalo said. “This is probably the most difficult time. It happened so suddenly. It didn’t give us a chance to plan out a year in advance. This time it hit and it was ‘reinvent yourself today.’”

Many small businesses in downtown Tracy and throughout the city have been forced to close their doors to customers based on orders from county health officials that only those providing essential services could remain open.

“As my pastor friend said, it’s not about us, it’s about the people around us, and I started to think we need to make sure that others are comfortable,” Cefalo said.

As the outbreak grew last month, he tried to keep the store safe for customers and music students.

“At first I took steps I thought were logical — wiping down everything, spreading out chairs, only letting so many people in the store — and then when the City Council said we need to close, that’s when we put a sign up in the door saying, ‘We’ll be here but knock,’ and we no longer let people come in the store and just wander around,” he said.

One question was how to keep music lessons going for the hundreds of students who suddenly had to stay at home and keep six feet away from anyone outside their household.

“The big concern for the teachers is if they don’t teach, they don’t make any money, so it was really important we find a way around that,” Cefalo said.

Cefalo acts as an agent for 26 independent music teachers, helping them with billing and scheduling. He asked them to decide whether they wanted to continue giving their music lessons online using video chat applications.

“I think most teachers were apprehensive about it, but it’s turned out to work much better than they expected. It really works quite well,” he said. “We had several parents who canceled lessons for their students and then immediately re-signed up again when they realized the Skype or Zoom lessons were working well.”

To keep store sales going, he has listed many items on Reverb.com, an online marketplace that sells directly to musicians.

“To our pleasant surprise, things have worked better than expected, and we’re selling a couple of substantial sales a day through Reverb,” he said.

He has also taken several calls from people asking him to meet them at the door with an instrument or a music book. Transactions are by card only, no cash, but he will deliver anything from a guitar to a digital piano to homes in Tracy and Mountain House.

“The community has been awesome. We’ve actually had people come to the door or call us, and I get the feeling they were just really buying something to support us that they maybe didn’t even really want,” Cefalo said. “That goes a long way and we really appreciate it.”

Mailing books and staying afloat

Geronimo Torres, who owns Mockingbird Books with his husband, Mark Weigle, has also had to make changes to the store they opened in Sebastopol in 2012 and moved to Tracy in 2017.

Torres’ parents live with the couple and are both in their 70s. To reduce the possibility of exposing them to the coronavirus, Torres and Weigle decided to close the bookstore to the public March 16.

The next day, they expanded their online sales.

“We already have online accounts with Amazon and Abebooks and we have been online sellers for the past eight years, as long as we have had the store. What’s normal for us to sell online was the more rare and esoteric books,” Torres said. “To give you an idea, the store has an inventory of about 15,000 books. We had about 1,000 books online, just a small fraction of what we had in the store.”

With the storefront closed, they activated the store’s entire inventory for online sale beginning March 17.

“That’s how we have made up for the shortfall in revenue is by putting the inventory online,” Torres said. “Our online sales did increase. It’s not the same level as if we had the store open — it’s not comparable, it’s probably a third to half of what we would do in the store on a daily basis — but it’s probably enough to keep the store afloat.”

Torres estimated that they might break even after they pay rent and utility bills and buy postage and packing materials to ship the books they sell.

“At this point, for us, we’re satisfied with that, if we can just break even and keep the store alive through the closure,” he said, “with the hope as the closure goes on, the online sales will grow.”

Normally, Torres and Weigle both act as book scouts, adding inventory to their store by visiting thrift stores and library sales all around the area, but those venues are all closed right now.

“So the only way for us to get books into the store is through donations,” Torres said. “We put a call out on Facebook asking people, if they have books they are getting rid of, if they are doing spring cleaning right now because you’re stuck at home, please feel to drop off the books at the store and we will sanitize them before we list them and put them out and send them out online and in the mail.”

The couple spend three or four hours in the store each day packaging orders from the day before. Their mail carrier pulls up and waits until they set out the boxed books for pickup outside the door.

Mockingbird Books also handles orders by phone for customers who aren’t comfortable with online shopping. Torres or Weigle will wipe down the book and hand it off to the buyer through the mail slot in the glass front door to maintain a safe distance.

Torres said buying online from a local seller like Mockingbird Books can be a big advantage in terms of shipping speed. When one of their books is bought through Amazon, it is shipped directly from the downtown Tracy bookstore, not from an Amazon warehouse. That means buyers don’t have to worry about delays caused by essential goods taking priority over things like books and headphones. Torres said orders arrive generally within three to five days via the U.S. Postal Service.

“I tell customers, if you want a book quickly, you don’t have to wait until May to get it, you don’t have to wait until the end of April,” Torres said. “If I have it in the store, you will have it this week.”



Building community online

Christine Mabry and her husband, Noel, opened Blackrowan Games in September with an emphasis on their open gaming area and tables where people could gather and play. But stay-at-home orders issued in response to the spread of the coronavirus have made that impossible.

“We weren’t really sure how to address it at first, but for the safety of the community, we complied and shut down our open gaming and events,” Mabry said. “Initially, we were doing in-store transactions only with credit cards only where people would insert their cards, and that lasted a just a few days before the new order came in to close nonessential retail completely.”

It took a few days before they got confirmation that they had access to e-commerce functions for their website, BlackrowanGames.com.

“We just went live last Wednesday afternoon for local porch delivery to Tracy and Mountain House,” Mabry said. “We go out and deliver after our day jobs.

They are still in the process of getting all their inventory listed on the website. But Mabry said the strong response to online sales had already allowed them to start buying new products for the store.

“Actually, our Friday was like a normal Friday for us, which was surprising,” she said. “The word is getting out for sure. People are posting really positive things on social media about us delivering, so we’ve had quite a few new customers order already.”

The store’s social media accounts have made it easy to answer questions, help people pick out the right game and keep in touch with regular customers.

“They want to make sure we’re still in business when all of this ends. That’s been great,” she said.

Blackrowan Games is also hoping to come up with an online platform for people to play games with each other virtually until social distancing orders are lifted.

“That’s our personal mission, bringing the community together, so as soon they can start gathering here again, that would be great,” Mabry said. “It will be much better when we can all be in the store together and see people connecting.

“I think it’s going to be an important thing for the community when we open back up as we transition back to what we were used to, seeing each other in person. That’s going to be really important.”