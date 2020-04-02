Teachers and staff members from McKinley Elementary School honked car horns and waved to students as they drove in an informal parade through neighborhoods near the school Thursday afternoon.

Teachers from many local schools have been organizing parades as a way to say hello to the students they hadn’t seen since March 13, when campuses were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Tracy Unified School District and other local school districts announced plans to keep schools closed and switch to distance learning for the remainder of the school year.