When Jordan and Jacqueline Prawira started making face shield frames as their quarantine activity, they quickly learned that their homemade personal protective equipment would be in high demand.
First they put their 3D printer to work making the plastic frames for the shields; then they contacted hospitals and health care facilities to see if there would be anyone interested in putting the shields to good use. Once they put out the word on social media about their project, the demand skyrocketed.
“Our 3D printer is not the highest grade or a commercial quality one, but we’ve been doing our best meeting demand,” said Jacqueline, a sophomore at Mountain House High School. “The need has actually been a lot higher than we anticipated. In one week alone, we’ve given out 93, and for the next week, we have another 200 lined up to go.”
Jordan, an eighth grader at Altamont School in Mountain House, said he got the printer last year and used it for a science fair project, making a high-efficiency Archimedes wind turbine, a variation on the third-century BCE inventor’s famous screw pump.
Jordan had the materials and designs for a follow-up science fair project, but then the coronavirus hit, and like students across California, he and his sister have been quarantined at home at what is usually the busiest time of year for students who participate in science fairs.
“Sadly because of the coronavirus most of our competitions have been canceled and we’re not able to get our national nominations to go to the fairs,” he said.
They have, however, had time to figure out how to put their talents and resources to good use.
“As students cooped up at home, we actually haven’t been outside for the past four weeks,” Jacqueline said. “We really wanted to do something for our community. I got the inspiration from one of my friends on social media who was printing face shields for the community. Because Jordan has the 3D printer at home, we decided that we wanted to contribute to our community as well.”
They’ve turned their home-based science lab into a production facility.
“Now we’re using filament that we’ve bought previously and printing out the bands for the face shields, and we add the acrylic to the front,” Jordan said. “We can make a maximum of 15 per day, assuming nothing goes wrong, and we work for an entire 24 hours.”
It takes about 90 minutes for the 3D printer to create the frame for a face shield. They keep the printer running around the clock, and with help from their parents, they keep an eye on the process just to make sure the printer doesn’t stop because of a filament jam. Then they attach transparent acrylic sheets to the frame and the product is ready to distribute.
Jacqueline said they reached out to hospitals and medical clinics first, and then found out that some grocery store and food service workers wanted face shield too.
“I’ve been using my social media accounts to post about this and from there people have been messaging me, mainly on Facebook, to basically just request shields, and then I coordinate pickup times,” she said. “We have a wait list now. Sometimes I feel really bad having to tell them they have to wait a few days for their shields to be ready.”
Once they were up and running, though, they got help from others making face shields. They soon connected with Marco Walther of Tracy, a software engineer at Oracle, who is also making shields and distributing them through Operations Shields Up in Rocklin, which is working with the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society.
Jacqueline reported that Walther donated filament and acrylic sheeting to their production effort. She added that people who have requested the shields also donate to the effort.
“What really touches me is that most of these people are actually the nurses, or even some of them are the elderly that we’re trying to prioritize giving these face shields out to,” she said.
“Especially for the front line workers, I think they’ve already done plenty to support our community in the face of the pandemic, and now they just want to help even more.
“As long as there’s a need for this, I don’t want to stop, because we’re all in this together and we all have to do something for the community.”
